Networking technology giant Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) missed Wall Street’s revenue expectations in Q1 CY2025, but sales rose 11.4% year on year to $14.15 billion. Its non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 per share was 4.6% above analysts’ consensus estimates.

Revenue: $14.15 billion (11.4% year-on-year growth)

Adjusted EPS: $0.96 vs analyst estimates of $0.92 (4.6% beat)

Revenue Guidance for Q2 CY2025 is $14.6 billion at the midpoint, roughly in line with what analysts were expecting

Management raised its full-year Adjusted EPS guidance to $3.78 at the midpoint, a 1.9% increase

Operating Margin: 22.6%, up from 17.2% in the same quarter last year

Annual Recurring Revenue: $30.6 billion at quarter end, up 4.8% year on year

Billings: $14.26 billion at quarter end, up 5.5% year on year

Market Capitalization: $254.9 billion

Cisco’s first quarter highlighted significant momentum in its AI and networking businesses, fueled by double-digit growth in product orders and strong performance in key segments like enterprise routing and campus switching. CEO Chuck Robbins emphasized the impact of accelerated product innovation and the company’s ability to deliver large-scale AI infrastructure, noting, “We received AI infrastructure orders from web-scale customers in excess of $600 million in Q1, bringing our year-to-date total to well over $1 billion.” Management credited the quarter’s growth to robust demand across web-scale, enterprise, and public sector customers, as well as ongoing adoption of new products like WiFi 7 and industrial IoT offerings. Additionally, the integration of Splunk contributed to security segment growth, with notable wins in the financial services sector.

Looking ahead, Cisco’s leadership pointed to a multi-year runway for AI-related demand and expansion into sovereign cloud opportunities as key drivers of its forward guidance. Robbins outlined the importance of partnerships, such as the recent collaboration with NVIDIA and new initiatives in the Middle East, stating, “We believe the AI opportunity for us is a strong one…we play across the full stack.” CFO Scott Herren highlighted ongoing tariff uncertainty and the impact of supply chain agility on gross margins, while also noting that the ramp-up of enterprise AI deployments and new product launches are expected to support revenue and margin performance. Management’s outlook is shaped by expectations of continued demand for AI infrastructure, heightened security needs, and the transition to more recurring, software-driven revenue streams.