Cuba Gooding Jr. has shown that he’s not afraid to have a good time by getting down with the running man during French Montana‘s recent performance at LIV in Miami, FL.

The popular nightclub has been seeing an influx of superstars thanks to their week-long New Year’s celebrations. Mario Duran and Dimelo Flow have already performed, as has Gunna, and Cardi B and Offset are set to perform on New Year’s Eve proper (though in different parts of the club).

But on Friday (December 29), French Montana took the stage and the Oscar-winning actor showed off his smashing dance moves right next to him.

Check it out below.

Cuba Gooding Jr. dancing on stage with French Montana 🤣https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/AZRwC239ar — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 31, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Cuba Gooding Jr. has shown off his dance moves for Hip Hop’s biggest names.

Last month, the American Group Travel Awards ceremony took place in Florida’s Boca Raton Resort. This year, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital benefit honored the Public Enemy co-founder Flavor Flav with the World Hospitality Award.

Gooding Jr. was also on hand at the gathering, during which he presented the rap veteran with the award and even hit the dancefloor to show off some moves.

The 64-year-old Hip Hop pioneer shared a recording of the rare moment on Instagram soon after, captioning it: “MY BOY N DA HOOD CUBA GOODING JR,!! Y’all didn’t know he could get down like that,,, but when Me & Chuck were starting out, Cuba was a break dancer in the 1984 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony.”

And though he’s known as an award-winning actor today, Cuba Gooding Jr. first got his start in some of the culture’s best-known movies.

Back in 2015, the African American Film Critics Association honored Boyz N The Hood and New Jack City at its annual awards ceremony.

related news French Montana Channels Moroccan Flag On ‘Mac & Cheese 5’ Cover December 30, 2023

Both films celebrated their 25th anniversary next year in 2016 and the AAFCA will theme the awards ceremony a “Celebration of Hip Hop Cinema.”

“Hip Hop has had a global impact on pop culture and influenced millions around the world,” AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson says, “and its impact on Hollywood has been a major game-changer in front of and behind the camera and at box office.”

At the awards, Boyz N The Hood director John Singleton received a 2016 AAFCA Special Achievement Award.

Ice Cube made his acting debut in Boyz N The Hood. The film stars Cuba Gooding Jr. as a young man who moves to South Central Los Angeles to live with his strict father. He battles with peer pressure from his friends, played by Cube and Morris Chestnut, who lead the opposite lives of a drug dealer and a college football recruit.

New Jack City features Ice T as an undercover cop who infiltrates a drug ring run by Nino Brown, played by Wesley Snipes.

The AAFCA was established in 2003 as a platform for movies that relate to the African American population, feature African American actors and actresses, and are created by African American filmmakers. The association also seeks to provide opportunities and support for young journalists and film critics.