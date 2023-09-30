MILWAUKEE – The Cubs activated closer Adbert Alzolay from the 15-day injured list on Friday, just in time for their final regular season series, against the Brewers, and last chance to keep their playoff hopes alive.

In a corresponding move, the team optioned reliever Keegan Thompson to the Arizona Complex League. Alzolay had been sidelined by a strained right forearm for almost three weeks.

“Having him back helps us shorten the game, hopefully, which we haven’t been able to do a lot lately,” manager David Ross said. “And we’re getting one of our better arms back.”

The Cubs have been going with a sort of closer-by committee approach in Alzolay’s absence. Setup men Julian Merryweather and Mark Leiter Jr. have continued to pitch in high leverage – but Leiter was also down for about a week managing an injury of his own. Ross also called on José Cuas and Drew Smyly in late innings and situations with traffic on the bases. Rookie Daniel Palencia continued to gather experience in high-pressure situations.

When the Cubs have been at their best this year, however, they’ve had a consistent trio of late-inning relievers – Alzolay, Leiter and Merryweather – from which Ross could work backward.

In Atlanta on Wednesday, Alzolay discussed how difficult it was to be sidelined in such a critical part of the Cubs’ playoff push.

“These last two weeks, especially like the last five days, have kind of gotten to me a little bit,” he said. “Just not being able to be out there and pitching. But at the same time, it’s just trying to keep the boys – in the dugout or in the bullpen – everyone together and keep cheering for the boys. That’s all I’ve been doing for these two weeks.”

Matchup boost

The Cubs are set to miss the Brewers’ best starters during this series. Corbin Burnes, who is lined up to pitch Game 1 of a Wild Card Series, pitched on Thursday against the Cardinals. And Brewers manager Craig Counsell opted against giving Cubs hitters a look at Brandon Woodruff or Freddy Peralta before a potential postseason matchup.

A Cubs-Brewers Wild Card is far from guaranteed. The Cubs entered the series Friday half a game back of the Marlins, who occupied the third and final NL Wild Card spot. But with some help from the teams around them, the Cubs could still climb back into a playoff berth this weekend.

The Cubs drew the back end of the Brewers’ rotation, with Colin Rea starting Friday, Adrian Houser scheduled for Sunday, and Saturday’s starter listed as “TBA.”

Wild Card gets weird

There’s a possible scenario where the Cubs don’t find out whether they’ve made the postseason until Monday.

The Marlins’ game against the Mets in New York on Thursday was suspended after a lengthy ninth-inning rain delay. Miami had a 2-1 lead with two outs in the top of the inning. The teams could resume play on Monday if the result has playoff implications.