





The Braves got a big win Wednesday night, topping the Cubs 6–5 in 10 innings. Leading to Atlanta’s game-winning run was a stolen base by Ronald Acuña Jr. that put him in scoring position.

Acuña’s steal was also a historic one. It was his 70th stolen base of the season, making him the only player in MLB history to compile 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a single campaign.

The milestone compelled the Braves to stop the game, allowing Acuña to receive an ovation from fans and take the second-base bag as a keepsake. A montage of highlights from Acuña’s possible MVP season also played on the Truist Field scoreboard.

However, Cubs broadcasters Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies thought the in-game celebration was a bit much. Especially in the bottom of the 10th inning with the outcome at stake.

“We’re really stopping the game to do a highlight montage?” The Cubs broadcasters had an interesting take on the stoppage of play after Ronald Acuña Jr. joined the 40/70 club. pic.twitter.com/ETCLvnK7J8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 28, 2023

“We’re really stopping the game to do a highlight montage?” Sciambi asked as Acuña waved to the crowd.

“Can we get the base after the game?” added Deshaies. “This is pretty absurd.”

Fans watching the telecast or seeing clips on social media didn’t like the broadcasters getting grumpy during Acuña’s moment.

Yeahhh 40/70 is kind of a big deal. Let us live plz! — Scott Braun (@scottbraun) September 28, 2023

There’s homer broadcast teams and there’s this. Historic moments can have a second extra. The Cubs will choke a minute later. It can wait. Shoe on the other foot and they’d want their Cub to get his moment. — Brandon Felder (@brandon_felder) September 28, 2023

Good thing the game ended on like the next pitch. Would hate for them to have to wait another minute — Jerry hood (@Jerryho55560959) September 28, 2023

To be fair, Sciambi and Deshaies acknowledged that the achievement was remarkable. But MLB games have been stopped before for milestones. If this happened in the fifth inning, would there have been any complaints?







