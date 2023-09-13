Catcher Yan Gomes’ clutch at-bat in the ninth inning that lifted the Cubs past the Rockies 5-4 on Monday was a familiar sight. A double-steal put two men in scoring position, then Gomes lined a two-run single into left-center field.

‘‘Honestly, put the ball in the air,’’ Gomes said of his approach. ‘‘Especially after they stole, you try to simplify it as much as you can.’’

It was Gomes’ third hit of the night and gave him three RBI in the game. His offense has ticked up this season compared to his first with the Cubs. It’s a pattern that also bore out when he transitioned from Cleveland to the Nationals in the middle of his career.

Gomes likes to say that any offensive contributions from him are a bonus, even though he was a Silver Slugger early in his career. His defensive reputation attracted the Cubs when they signed him to a two-year deal before last season, and he has lived up to expectations behind the plate.

He entered the game Tuesday batting .275 with a .734 OPS, on pace for his best mark since the COVID-shortened 2020 season. And his production improves with men on base, when he hits .319 with an .810 OPS. That puts him among the Cubs’ top two qualified hitters in both categories.

‘‘There was a good two- [or] three-week stretch there when he wasn’t getting results,’’ manager David Ross said. ‘‘He’s hit the ball hard consistently. The at-bats are professional. He’s in every [at-bat] and just so calm in those moments. He’s come through for us a lot this year.’’

Monday was a perfect example. Gomes fouled off a slider on a 1-1 count before getting a high fastball.

‘‘I thought I took a good swing at the slider, realized I was on it,’’ he said. ‘‘After that, you’re just trying to not do too much. Just try to put the ball into the outfield and at least score one.’’

Candelario to IL

The Cubs put corner infielder Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day injured list with a strained lower back. In a corresponding move, they recalled Alexander Canario the day after he was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for fellow outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.

‘‘The back’s not responding, [and] we’re fixing to play on turf [in Arizona],’’ Ross said. ‘‘How good is that for his back? It’s just taking a little while. And to get him back completely healthy makes the most sense to me right now.’’

Candelario originally hurt his back on a dive in Pittsburgh a little more than two weeks ago, Ross said. He played through the issue until Sunday, when he left a game in the fourth inning. He has gone 3-for-36 since that series against the Pirates.

Crow-Armstrong starts

Crow-Armstrong got his first major-league start Tuesday, batting eighth and playing center field.

‘‘It means a lot,’’ he said before the game. ‘‘Seeing trust in me — and I think that’s probably from the top down — but having trust from the guys in the clubhouse is the most important thing for me.’’

Crow-Armstrong made his debut Monday, entering as a pinch runner and playing three innings in center. He was greeted by ‘‘P-C-A!’’ chants in his first at-bat.