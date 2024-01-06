The end of 2023 came and went with the Cubs yet to acquire any players on major-league deals this offseason. It’s on their list of new year’s resolutions, to be sure.

On Friday, they broke the trend, announcing they’d claimed catcher Brian Serven off waivers from the Rockies. He has played in 73 major-league games in the last two years, batting .195. Serven adds depth to a position that’s led by veteran Yan Gomes and up-and-comer Miguel Amaya.

Even with Serven’s addition, the Cubs remained the only team that had yet to add to their 40-man roster via free agency or trade this offseason. Some of the players they’ve signed to minor-league deals with spring-training invitations — they officially added right-hander Colten Brewer to that list Friday — could end up on the 40-man roster. But that’s hardly consolation for a fan base eager to see how the Cubs are planning to avoid another playoff whiff.

From president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins to manager Craig Counsell, the Cubs will field plenty of questions from fans and media next week at the Cubs Convention if they haven’t made a splash by then.

This time a year ago, they had finalized all their major signings. Shortstop Dansby Swanson, outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger and right-hander Jameson Taillon all attended the convention.

But the market moves in unpredictable ways every year. It’s worth remembering that this offseason has been slow overall, held up first by pitcher/slugger Shohei Ohtani’s free agency, then pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s before both went to the Dodgers.

They still have plenty of options.

The most pressing need is a power bat — someone to help replace Bellinger’s 2023 production. However, Bellinger, the top free-agent hitter, has yet to sign elsewhere.

The Cubs also have to reevaluate their starting pitching depth after right-hander Marcus Stroman opted out of the last year of his contract. There are plenty of starting pitchers available.

And, finally, the team needs to fortify its bullpen, which Hoyer said would be a high priority — although the market for relievers tends to begin moving late in the offseason and into spring training.

Starting pitching

As of Friday, the free-agent starting-pitching ranks still included notable names such as Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Shota Imanaga (whose posting period closes Jan. 11). Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber and Corbin Burnes have been among the pitchers rumored to be trade candidates.

It’s unclear exactly how much the Cubs are willing to commit to starting pitching in 2024 after promising performances from young pitchers such as Jordan Wicks and with more talent on the cusp of reaching the majors. However, it’s difficult to project how any player — pitcher or hitter — will adjust to the big leagues, so the surer bet is to add a more experienced arm, even if it’s not a top-tier free agent.

Offense

Bellinger, the clear darling of the free-agent hitting market, isn’t alone. Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson and J.D. Martinez were among the big boppers still looking for their next landing spot.

Still, Bellinger remains a compelling fit for the Cubs (and vice versa) in terms of famil-iarity, positional need and recent success. Bringing him back could allow the Cubs to ease in top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong in center field, and Bellinger is an option at first base. Bellinger also could shift to playing more at first later in his contract. But it’s yet to be seen whether that timeline meshes with Bellinger’s asking price.

Somehow, the Cubs are going to have to fill the hole at first. They also could benefit from adding to their options at third. First baseman Rhys Hoskins and two-time platinum glove third baseman Matt Chapman — both clients of agent Scott Boras, as is Bellinger — could be natural fits. But if the Cubs pursue them, there’s no promise of a speedy offseason finish. Boras has a track record of success through patience.

Bullpen

The Cubs return a core of young, back-end relievers in Adbert Alzolay, Mark Leiter Jr. and Julian Merryweather. Last year, hard-throwing rookies Daniel Palencia and Luke Little got a taste of the majors. But it was clear at the end of the year, as the bullpen sustained a series of injuries, that the Cubs didn’t have enough high-leverage depth.

Counsell, known for his acumen in managing the bullpen, should make an impact. But the Cubs will need to supplement last year’s group with depth and experience.