The Cubs are calling up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, who will join the team in Denver, sources confirmed to the Sun-Times on Monday.

The Cubs acquired outfielder Crow-Armstrong from the Mets in the 2021 deal that sent Javier Baez to New York. Crow-Armstrong has a slash line of .283/.365/.511 with 20 homers and 82 RBIs at Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this season.

Crow-Armstrong hit a grand slam while going 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored on Sunday in Iowa’s 9-3 win over Omaha. Sunday’s was his second grand slam of the week.

“I like to get dirty,” Crow-Armstrong said during spring training. “That’s who I am as a baseball player. I think that’s kind of my personality. I like to get [bleeping] down and grind.”

“Pete’s really talented,” Cubs vice president of player development Jared Banner said in a conversation with the Sun-Times last month. “And we’re really proud of the way he’s chased his player-plan goals this year.”