Prospect Brennen Davis was once the crown jewel of the Cubs farm system before injuries beset him.

Davis has dealt with the injury bug for two consecutive seasons. In 2022, he had back surgery, and last year he missed six weeks after core muscle surgery.

Once atop many Cubs prospect lists, Davis has seen the organization acquire multiple prospects who have risen past him as he dealt with his injuries.

“I think it’s important to be able to … root on your peers,” Davis said Saturday at a Cubs Convention press conference. “[You] want to be in the same locker with people that are like-minded and want to win and want you to succeed.”

Davis said his back injury affected him throughout the season, but the outfielder played through the discomfort. He said he had been complaining about his right side since 2021, and eventually, his left side started hurting. Davis batted .187/.296/.279 in 62 games at Triple-A Iowa.

Despite the setbacks in the early part of his career, Davis remained positive as he talked at the Cubs Convention.

“I can’t really dwell on the past,” Davis said. “Injuries are part of the game and they make you stronger for it. It lets me realize how fragile your time in the sport is and how blessed I am to have this opportunity.”

After he returned from his surgery, Davis spent time in South Bend, creating a relationship with Cubs 2023 first-round pick Matt Shaw. When he returned to Triple-A Iowa, he connected with top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.

“Everybody’s on the same course and wants to help each other improve,” Davis said. “I had conversations with Shaw about his approach, and he was absolutely lighting it up [Shaw slashed .393/.427/655 in Single-A South Bend]. I was like, ‘What have you been doing to have success?’ I’m talking to Pete, and I’m like, ‘Make me a better defender.’”

The young group of the Cubs have formed bonds as they hope to be part of the Next Great Cubs team.

“They made it pretty clear to me what they wanted from us as a collective younger group when I first got there,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I think that we’ve exceeded the expectations of prospects. So you know, it’s important, and I think we all belong up there at some point.”

Davis was once on the brink of the big leagues. He was highly ranked on the top prospects lists and named to the 2021 Futures Game. However, he always kept the accolades from getting to him with an even-keeled approach.

The outfielder lives in Arizona and has been at the Cubs’ facilities there while preparing for the season. Davis is trying to rebuild and remind everyone of his talent.

“I feel like we talked about this, but I’m super ready for a fresh start,” Davis said. “2024 is going to be a big year for me.”