ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson pulled up instead of running into the tag at second, and the Braves had to turn their attention to Cody Bellinger, who was leading off third. The throw gave Swanson the chance to trot into second, and Bellinger returned to third safely.

In a 0-for-4 night at the plate for Swanson, the play hinted at his familiarity with the team in the opposing dugout.

Swanson returned to Truist Park for the first time since leaving the Braves in free agency last winter and signing with the Cubs.

‘‘Nothing but great memories and support from everyone, from obviously people up top to the guys who you grind it out with every day to the fans here,’’ Swanson said before the Cubs squandered a six-run lead and lost to the Braves 7-6. ‘‘Everyone’s always shown me a lot of love and respect, and especially when it’s your hometown and where you grew up, it obviously means a ton, if not a little bit more.’’

As a bonus, the Cubs spent their day off Monday in Atlanta. Swanson went to his parents’ house for a home-cooked meal of some of his favorites, including creamed corn and fried okra.

While the Braves already have clinched the National League East, the Cubs still are fighting to hold on to an NL wild-card spot.

‘‘Everyone here knows my personality and knows that winning is my favorite thing,’’ Swanson said. ‘‘And being able to . . . be back home in my own bed, be able to spend time with loved ones, my wife, it helps keep the juices flowing. Especially at this point in the year, everyone’s pretty banged up and tired. And to be able to have some downtime to get recharged, it’s been awesome.’’

Alzolay eyeing next step

Closer Adbert Alzolay is set to throw to batters in a controlled environment as soon as Wednesday, as long as he comes out of playing catch Tuesday without any issues. Throwing live will represent a new step in his progression after bullpen sessions last weekend went smoothly.

Manager David Ross remains optimistic that Alzolay is close to a return. The Cubs could use high-leverage bullpen reinforcements. Ross avoided bringing in Mark Leiter Jr. all series against the Rockies, suggesting Leiter was dealing with an injury, although not one serious enough to force a stint on the injured list right away.

Hard-throwing Julian Merryweather struggled with command in his last three outings, issuing two walks in each.

A loss of command can be a sign that a physical ailment is throwing mechanics out of whack. But the Cubs think they have identified the mechanical root of the problem and hope they’ll be able to get Merryweather back on track.

Candelario close to return

The Cubs had hoped corner infielder Jeimer Candelario (strained lower back) might be ready to return from the 10-day IL on Tuesday. Instead, he went through a slate of baseball activities before the game, continuing his rehab.

‘‘He’s really, really close,’’ Ross said.

Candelario might take live batting practice against Alzolay on Wednesday.