The Cubs and left-hander Shōta Imanaga have agreed to terms on a four-year, $53 million contract, sources confirmed Wednesday.

The intricate contract structure, a source confirmed, includes an option after the second and third years of the deal for the Cubs to extend the contract to a total of five years and $80 million. If they don’t exercise that option, Imanaga can choose to opt out.

The Cubs will likely introduce Imanaga in a press conference Friday, coinciding with the first day of Cubs Convention.

Imanaga is the first free agent the Cubs have signed to a major-league deal this offseason, upgrading the rotation’s potential and depth.

His pitch mix includes a unique four-seam fastball that is notable for its ride but not velocity – although it sat at about 94 mph during the World Baseball Classic last spring. Imanaga’s two most used secondary pitches were his slider and splitter.

It’s unclear what adjustments Imanaga will make as he transitions to MLB competition and adjusts to a different baseball – although the Cubs surely have some ideas to help him reach his potential.

Imanaga comes to MLB after establishing himself as an accomplished strikeout pitcher in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball. He led the Central League with 174 strikeouts last year. On the flip side, Imanaga also surrendered the second-most home runs (17) in the league.

By adding Imanaga, the Cubs have checked off one major item on their to-do list: reinforcing their rotation. They still have to add an impact bat or two, address a hole at first base, and bolster their bullpen.