BANGKOK – A potential cultural clash is brewing as Thailand prepares to submit its exquisite royal traditional dress (Chut Thai Phra Ratchaniyom) for consideration as a Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2026.

This move has been met with national pride, but it comes amid growing concerns that neighbouring Cambodia is simultaneously seeking World Heritage status for its wedding traditions, allegedly incorporating images and references to Thai attire in its submission.

The development has been highlighted by popular social media pages, including “Asean Mong Thai” (Asean Look at Thailand), which confirmed directly from the Unesco website that “Thai Royal Traditional Dress will be considered at next year’s (2026) inscription meeting under the category of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).”

The clarification noted that this differs from a World Heritage Site listing, which is exclusively for places, but carries equal prestige within Unesco’s various categories.

However, the spotlight has now turned to Cambodia’s submission.

The Facebook page “Customers are God” publicly urged the Thai Ministry of Culture to take urgent action after discovering Cambodia’s World Heritage bid for its “wedding traditions” reportedly includes images of Thai attire.

This has sparked considerable alarm among Thai experts and the public, given Cambodia’s past attempts to lay claim to cultural elements and traditions perceived to be similar or related to Thailand.

The use of Thai dress images in Cambodia’s wedding tradition proposal could be interpreted as an effort to falsely suggest that Thai attire is an integral part of Cambodian culture or inextricably linked to it.

The Thai Ministry of Culture and relevant agencies are now expected to closely monitor the situation.

There is a strong call for them to prepare historical and cultural evidence to affirm the unique identity of Thai attire and Thai wedding traditions.

Diplomatic action or direct communication with Unesco may become necessary to safeguard Thailand’s cultural rights.

This Cambodian submission, therefore, transcends a simple World Heritage bid; it has evolved into a delicate issue regarding the protection and preservation of distinct cultural identities within the region.

It has been confirmed that Cambodian wedding traditions, reportedly featuring Thai attire, are already on Unesco’s Tentative List for 2026 consideration, awaiting final committee approval in 2026.

The Thai Royal Traditional Dress, or Chut Thai Phra Ratchaniyom, is a revered national costume for Thai women, typically worn during formal and royal ceremonies such as engagements, weddings, and other significant events.

It is distinguished by its intricate tailoring and the exquisite use of traditional Thai silk, cotton, and synthetic fibres.

The dress encompasses a variety of distinct styles, each with its own unique design.