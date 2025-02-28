Abstract

The genus Chaerilus Simon, 1877 in China is preliminarily revised on a morphological basis, derived from the available literature and newly examined specimens. The robustness of several commonly applied species-level diagnostic criteria are evaluated. Ten species are provisionally recognized for China, including one new morphospecies, Chaerilus herta sp. n., described from 9 females, 40 males, and 2 juvenile females collected in Mêdog County. The current study only reveals and resolves several most elementary issues in the taxonomy of Chinese Chaerilus. Further molecular investigations are warranted until topotypes of certain species become available.

Tang, V. 2025 . Current challenges and preliminary morphological reassessment of the genus Chaerilus Simon, 1877 in China (Scorpiones: Chaerilidae). Euscorpius, No. 406: 1-89. https://mds.marshall.edu/euscorpius/vol2025/iss406/1/