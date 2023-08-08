Curren$y may have “the most loyal fan base in all of Hip Hop,” but his international base has only gotten to see him live once – and likely won’t again.

The New Orleans rapper stopped by Drink Champs this week for a new episode published on Saturday (August 5), where he explained exactly why touring out of the country is really not high on his list of favorites.

“I only went overseas on one run, bro,” Spitta began. “Yeah, one run and then we came back and we bought some cars and I was just like, ‘I’m straight.’ All the ketchup didn’t taste like ketchup. Everything was fucking crazy.”

He continued: “It was tough to be happy with weed. It was bad, bro. In every coffee shop I went in in Amsterdam, it was all just not good weed.”

You can view the clip below.

Back in May, Curren$y laid claim to having the most loyal base after XXL polled its followers on Twitter about which artist people thought should hold that crown. Spitta replied directly to the publication while pointing to the lucrative independent route of his trailblazing career.

“Me,” he wrote. “They keep me paid enuff to provide for family, and have all the fancy shit that the chart topping artist have.

“Plus they don’t pressure me to change my style or adapt to shifts in music climate. They have held me down forever and lifted me up forever at the same damn time.”

Plenty of Curren$y fans flooded his replies in agreement. “Been listening to spitta since I was 11 years old. Im turning 31 next month,” one wrote.

Belly added: “I feel the same way about my fams.”

Curren$y also recently credited the blog era for putting his career on the map following his split from Lil Wayne‘s Young Money Records in the late ’00s.

Stopping by Hot 97 in March to promote his new EP with Jermaine Dupri, Spitta explained how he essentially fell into being an accepted member of Hip Hop’s blog era.

“I went laptop,” Curren$y told Ebro in the Morning. “I tell people all the time my homegirl just typed in Google when I put my first mixtape… That’s how I learned of all the blogs. She typed my name in and it popped up that all these people had wrote these articles and posted the picture.

“It felt like I was looking at all the magazines. It felt like XXL, VIBE. I was like, ‘Damn, there is a whole other group of writers I don’t have to deal with this shit.’ If they not fucking with it, there’s a whole other batch of people that is. That just made me keep pumping shit out. What so happened was the labels were using these blogs to A&R shit.”

He continued: “They wasn’t getting out in the street and seeing what was what. They would just go there and see, ‘Oh, they keep posting him, let’s hit him up and let’s find his Myspace or Twitter or whatever and see if the kid wants a million dollars.”