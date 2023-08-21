Shinobi, slip on your forehead protectors, because you can now preorder Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, out November 17! In the next entry of the action/fighting game Storm series, players can relive the story of Naruto and Sasuke’s rivalry, or jump into head-to-head fights as more than 130 ninjas from the Naruto and Boruto anime series.

Although there are 130+ playable characters, players may inevitably find themselves in a mirror match to see who is the strongest Naruto, fastest Minato, or deadliest Madara. At times like these, you can let your own personality shine through your favorite ninjas by equipping cosmetic accessories, selecting different forms of the Substitution Jutsu, unlocking special Finish Scenes, and even adjusting their personal background music. Let’s dive in and check out what the Hidden Leaf Village has in store.

By playing the game, players will unlock several cosmetic items by completing various objectives and challenges. Additionally, players will also gain in-game currency as they play that can be spent on a myriad of items adding a bit more style to your favorite characters.

Accessories

Not only does each shinobi have various costumes and colors in their wardrobe, they also have a plethora of cosmetic accessories to truly make them stand out. You will be able to equip up to five different accessories on the head, face, shoulders, back & waist, and arm slots. These can range from simple scrolls and masks to stuffed animals. Shinobi may be silent, but who said their fashion can’t be loud?

Nostalgic Anime BGM and Item Pack

Sprucing up your fashion is not the only way players can tailor their experience in Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. With the separately purchased Nostalgic Anime Song and Item Pack DLC, you will be able to change in the in-game music and relive your favorite moments from Naruto with iconic songs like “Blue Bird” by Ikimonogakari; “Silhouette” by KANA-BOON; and more. This DLC pack also comes with additional items such as 2 Substitution Jutsu (Microphone and Orange Headphones) and a Ninja Info Card Skin.

Substitution Items

The difference between a genin and a jounin Storm player is strategic use of the Substitution Jutsu. When under attack by an opponent, you can use your Substitution Jutsu to immediately escape their combo and come back with a counterattack. Why not add some flair to your Substitution by customizing its appearance too? Replace the classic log substitution shinobi use with something that speaks to your chosen character, like Anbu masks, dolls, or a bowl of ramen to baffle your opponent. Peruse the many forms below and find what speaks to you.

Finish Scenes

Finally, we’re finishing up this customization overview with Finish Scenes! When a player wins the battle with a special attack, they can unlock a special Finish Scene. These stills from the anime play out before the victory screen and can change depending on the match-up and a few other factors. From Kakashi and Guy to Jiraiya and Naruto, which character’s Finish Scenes will you try to unlock first?

Pre-Order today and get ready to stand out and show off your style and skills in Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections by customizing your cosmetic accessories, substitution items, background music, and finish scenes! Establish yourself as the strongest and most stylish ultimate ninja when the game releases November 17 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.





