A bag carrying 25 kilogrammes of methamphetamine that arrived on a flight from San Francisco, United States, was stopped by Customs officers at Auckland International Airport. The illicit drug was in an unaccompanied backpack that had arrived from San Francisco on June 14 and was prevented by authorities from reaching the streets.

According to media reports, the bag was referred to Customs by border partners after some inconsistencies in x-ray imaging. Following further inspection into the matter, the officers located a vacuum-sealed package inside, which tested positive for methamphetamine. According to the New Zealand Customs Service, the estimated amount of methamphetamine that was found had an approximate street value of $7.5 million.

Chief Customs Officer Tracy Henderson said that if the package of the illicit drug managed to cross the border and hit the streets of New Zealand, it could have led to a potential harm and cost to the country of around $26 million. “Customs continues to work closely with our border agency colleagues to disrupt the organised criminal groups behind these drug importations,” she said.

Hailing the border agencies for their “swift work,” Henderson said that they investigate any suspicious activity through our airport with their sharp instincts. “Border agencies work swiftly to investigate any suspicious activity through our airport. It’s the sharp instincts of skilled frontline officers that continue to stop illicit drugs from making it into our communities,” she added.

Calling it a “busy year” for the Auckland Airport team, Henderson said that many of the successes were the result of the trust and respect amongst partners and border agencies.