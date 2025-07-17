Phillip Norton BBC News Reporting fromChiavenna, Italy

Submitted Matthew Hall was known to be a confident walker with knowledge of rugged terrain

Rescue teams searching for British man Matthew Hall in the Italian Alps have found a body. The discovery was made on Wednesday evening close to the Cross of Daloo, a mountain viewpoint high above the town of Chiavenna, where the 33-year-old had been staying. Mr Hall, from Hull, went missing on 9 July. Italian police said his family had been informed. Sam Jackson, who travelled to Italy to join the search, said everyone was in shock at the loss of an “amazing” friend.

“We all absolutely loved him,” he added. “At least we are bringing him home – back to where he should be.” A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Italy and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Submitted Mr Hall sent a photograph of the Cross of Daloo to friends on the day he went missing, leading to a search of trails in the area

Mr Hall was staying at the B&B Ploncher hotel when he went missing. He was thought to have planned an eight-hour trek, but told a friend in a text message he had taken a wrong turn and was having a rest. Lt Gim Toni De Masi said a body was found at 19:00 local time in a crevice in the area from where Mr Hall sent the message. Due to the danger involved in reaching the body, a helicopter was brought in to assist with the recovery. Mr Hall’s mother arrived in Italy on Wednesday. His father is expected to arrive on Friday, the officer added.

Phillip Norton/BBC Sam Jackson has praised the people of Chiavenna for their help

More than a dozen of Mr Hall’s friends and colleagues travelled to Italy to join the search. They said three helicopters, multiple mountain rescue teams, police and a specialist drone had been working around the clock to try to find him. Speaking to the BBC in Italy, Mr Jackson said the group had been optimistic that they would find him. Paying tribute to his friend, he said Mr Hall loved snowboarding, skateboarding and watching his local rugby league side Hull KR. The Italian police, rescue workers and the community in Chiavenna had given them “amazing” help and support. “They have found our pal,” Mr Jackson added.

Phillip Norton/BBC Friends of Matthew Hall travelled to Italy to help with the search