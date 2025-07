Footballers Diogo Jota and André Silva have been honoured by their family, friends and teammates at a joint funeral in Portugal on Saturday.

Jota, 28, was laid to rest alongside his brother, Silva, 25, after they died in a car crash on Thursday.

Jota’s teammates Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson were seen carrying floral tributes into the church ahead of the ceremony.

Hundreds of locals and supporters gathered at the Igreja Matriz in Gondomar, where the brothers are from.