The UK Supreme Court is to deliver its verdict on how a woman should be defined in law. The announcement marks the culmination of a long-running legal battle between the Scottish government and a women’s group. The outcome could have far-reaching implications on how sex-based rights apply across Scotland, England and Wales. The Scottish government argues transgender people with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) are entitled to sex-based protections, while For Women Scotland argues they only apply to people that are born female.

PA Media The legal arguments have come at a time of heated debate on gender issues

The ruling, to be announced at about 09:45, is expected to set out how the law should treat transgender people. It could affect single-sex spaces and services, as well as equal pay claims, maternity policy and sports events. The legal arguments have come at a time of heated debate on gender issues. The Supreme Court is deciding on the proper interpretation of the 2010 Equality Act, which applies across Britain. The law provides protection against discrimination on the basis of various characteristics, including “sex” and “gender reassignment”.

Getty Images The case against the Scottish government was brought by a women’s group

Judges in London are ruling on what that law means by “sex” – whether it means biological sex, or legal, “certificated” sex as defined by the 2004 Gender Recognition Act. The Scottish government says the 2004 legislation is clear that obtaining a GRC amounts to a change of sex “for all purposes”. Government lawyer Ruth Crawford KC told the court that “a person who has become the sex of their acquired gender is entitled to the protections of that sex”. Aidan O’Neill KC, representing For Women Scotland, argues for a “common sense” meaning of the words man and woman, telling the court that sex is an “immutable biological state”.

How did we get here?