Mallory Moench and James Gregory BBC News

Nine people have been killed and more than 40 injured after a Russian drone hit a bus transporting workers in eastern Ukraine, officials say. The attack occurred on Wednesday morning in the south-central city of Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region, across a river from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. President Volodymyr Zelensky called it “an egregiously brutal attack – and an absolutely deliberate war crime” on an “ordinary bus…clearly a civilian target.” He said most of the injured were women who worked at a mining and processing plant. The strike came as top Trump officials pulled out of talks in London between UK, Europe and Ukraine aimed at securing a ceasefire.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff had been due to attend, but were later announced to have pulled out. They were replaced by Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Gen Keith Kellogg, who referred to Wednesday’s talks as “technical meetings”. Zelensky said on Wednesday the Ukrainian delegation was continuing talks with partners. “Ukraine has repeatedly said that it does not exclude any of the formats that can lead to a ceasefire and, subsequently, to real peace. Stopping the killings is the number one task,” he said. He shared pictures of the bus attack, which showed the vehicle with a hole punctured through its roof, doors off their hinges and glass scattered across its floor. Russia has not commented on the attack. There have also been drone strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city located in the country’s east, for a second consecutive day.

