Sean Coughlan Royal correspondent

Getty Images The French president and his wife arrive at RAF Northolt and are greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have been greeted by King Charles and Queen Camilla as the French president starts a three-day state visit to the UK. The Macrons were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales as they arrived at RAF Northolt in west London on Tuesday, before they met the King and Queen in Windsor town centre. It is the first state visit by a French president since 2008, and the first by a European Union political leader since Brexit. Several issues are expected to be discussed between Macron and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during the visit, including how to stop small boats crossing the Channel.

Downing Street has said the UK’s relationship with France is “key” to tackling this among other issues. “We expect to make good progress on a wide range of priorities, including migration, growth, defence and security, which will deliver on the interests of both the British and the French public,” a spokesman for No 10 said.

Macron and the King were seen chatting enthusiastically as they travelled to Windsor Castle in open-top carriages, accompanied by Household Cavalry. Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron travelled in a separate carriage behind, followed by the Prince William and Catherine. Crowds came lined the streets for a chance to glimpse the procession. Later, King Charles and Macron carried out a ceremonial inspection of troops in red tunics and bearskins in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, before heading inside for lunch. A state visit is a “soft power” opportunity to strengthen partnerships, with the French visit set to reinforce links with the UK at a time of uncertainty about the US stance on issues such as military backing for Ukraine. A state banquet on Tuesday evening will be a highlight of the trip, with famous faces, a showcase menu and a message from the King about the “shared history and culture between our two peoples”. He will say the UK and France must stand united in the face of a “multitude of complex threats” and also warn of threats in defence, technology and climate change. “For centuries our citizens have admired each other, amused each other, and imitated each other,” the King will say at Tuesday evening’s banquet, which will be held at Windsor Castle, as Buckingham Palace is being renovated. He will warn of current risks “emanating from multiple directions” and challenges that “know no borders” from which “no fortress can protect us”. “Our two nations share not only values, but also the tireless determination to act on them in the world,” the state banquet speech will say.

EPA King Charles and Queen Camilla recently met the French President and his wife at commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy