Ottawa Police said it was found last year in Genoa, Italy in the possession of a private buyer, who was unaware it was stolen.

The photo of Britain’s war-time prime minister, taken by Yousuf Karsh in 1941, features on the UK £5 note.

Jeffrey Wood had pleaded guilty to stealing the original print from Ottawa’s Château Laurier hotel between Christmas 2021 and early January 2022. He also admitted committing forgery.

A Canadian man has been sentenced to almost two years in prison for stealing a famous photograph of Sir Winston Churchill known as “The Roaring Lion”.

The image depicts a frowning Churchill, who was 67 at the time, shortly after he delivered a speech to the Canadian parliament.

It wasn’t until August 2022 that a hotel staff member realised the original photo had been replaced with a fake.

According to Canadian media, Wood said he took the photo to find money for his brother, who was suffering from mental health problems.

During sentencing, Justice Robert Wadden said: “It is a point of national pride that a portrait taken by a Canadian photographer would have achieved such fame.”

“There is an element of trust in our society that allows such properties to be displayed, to be enjoyed by all Canadians. To steal, damage and traffic in such property is to breach that trust,” he added.

“We’re very happy to see that Canadian history is recognised,” said Geneviève Dumas, the general manager of the Château Laurier hotel, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Wood was sentenced to “two years less a day”, a distinction which means he will serve his sentence in a provincial institution instead of a federal prison.

The lawyer representing Wood said the sentence was “unnecessarily harsh” given that he was a first-time offender.