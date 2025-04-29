



BBC Voters in some parts of England will elect councillors and mayors on Thursday 1 May. These are the first local elections since the general election was held in July 2024. Everyone voting in person will need to show photo ID. Which elections are taking place on 1 May? Elections are taking place in 23 councils across England. All seats will be contested in: 14 county councils : Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Devon, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire

: Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Devon, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire 8 unitary authorities : Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, County Durham, North Northamptonshire, Northumberland, Shropshire, West Northamptonshire and Wiltshire

: Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, County Durham, North Northamptonshire, Northumberland, Shropshire, West Northamptonshire and Wiltshire 1 metropolitan district: Doncaster Six mayoral elections are also happening: in the West of England, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, North Tyneside, Doncaster and – for the first time – in Greater Lincolnshire and Hull and East Yorkshire. In addition, council elections are taking place in the Isles of Scilly. Voters in the Runcorn and Helsby constituency will also elect their new MP on 1 May. The former Labour MP Mike Amesbury announced he was standing down after his conviction for assaulting a constituent. No routine elections are taking place in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland. How can I vote in the May elections? There are three ways to vote if you are on the electoral roll: in person at your local polling station on election day between 0700 BST and 2200 BST

by postal vote

by nominating a proxy – someone to vote on your behalf To vote in local elections you must be: Voters in some areas may have several ballot papers for the different elections taking place. In council elections, voters generally have one vote for each available seat in an election area – known as a ward or division. However, some large wards have several seats. As in general elections, whoever receives the most votes wins. If, for example, there are three seats available, then the top three candidates win. Mayors are also elected under this system, known as first-past-the-post. EU citizens cannot vote in the Runcorn and Helsby parliamentary by-election. The deadlines to register to vote, request a postal vote or apply for a proxy vote have all passed. What ID do I need to vote? What can and can’t I do in the polling station? You must not take selfies or any other photographs inside a polling station. With the exception of assistance dogs, animals are not usually allowed in polling stations, but can be admitted at the discretion of the local authority. You are welcome to bring your children but they must not mark your vote on the ballot paper. Writing implements are provided but you can bring your own pen or pencil. You can wear political clothing but you must not discuss any of the candidates inside the polling station. What do local councils do and why do local elections matter? Different types of councils are responsible for a variety of local services. These include: care for the elderly and disabled

fixing potholes on some roads

collecting rubbish and recycling

housing

education Many councils are facing a funding crisis, and have cut services. Voters in the May elections will have seen their council tax increase in April. What do mayors do? Six mayors will be elected on 1 May: two single authority mayors in Doncaster and North Tyneside

four metro mayors in the West of England, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Greater Lincolnshire, and Hull and East Yorkshire A single authority mayor is the political leader of the council. They are responsible for delivering local council services. Metro mayors are regional leaders who chair combined authorities, which are groups of several local councils. They set out plans to boost their local economy, and have some powers over housing and transport. When will the May election results be known? Northumberland is the only council expected to declare its results overnight, with most councils not beginning counting until later on Friday morning. Four mayoral results are also expected by Friday morning – in North Tyneside, West of England, Greater Lincolnshire and Doncaster. Results from the other local authorities and the remaining two mayoral contests in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and Hull and East Yorkshire are expected by Friday evening. It is not clear when the result of the Runcorn and Helsby by-election will be announced. At the general election in July 2024, the outcome was known fairly early – at around 02:25. How does the BBC report polling day? Detailed BBC election guidelines are written and published for each election, setting out the approach it has to take on polling day. The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning or local election issues on TV, radio or online on polling day until 22:00, when voting closes. While polls are open, it is a criminal offence to report any exit polls, which aim to predict election results on the basis of surveys of how people say they have voted. References to the local elections on the day are normally restricted to uncontroversial factual accounts, such as the appearance of politicians at polling stations, the weather, or practical information about how to vote. Once the polls have closed at 22:00, the election guidelines no longer apply. However, the BBC must still report the results with the impartiality required both by Ofcom and the BBC’s own Editorial Guidelines.

content”,”app-image”:”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/vjassets/img/app-launcher.png”}},{“type”:”syndication”,”path”:”/include/newsspec/40405-uk-local-elections-2025/english/app/syndication”,”parameters”:{}}]}}]}},{“type”:”advertisement”,”model”:{“adType”:”horizontal”},”incrementedType”:”mid_3″},{“type”:”subheadline”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”How can I vote in the May elections?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”How can I vote in the May elections?”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}],”level”:2}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There are three ways to vote if you are on the electoral roll:”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There are three ways to vote if you are on the electoral roll:”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”unorderedList”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”in person at your local polling station on election day between 0700 BST and 2200 BST”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”in person at your local polling station on election day between 0700 BST and 2200 BST”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”by postal vote”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”by postal vote”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”by nominating a proxy – someone to vote on your behalf”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”by nominating a proxy – someone to vote on your behalf”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”To vote in local elections you must be:”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”To vote in local elections you must be:”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”unorderedList”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”aged 18 or over”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”aged 18 or over”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”registered at an address in the area where you want to vote”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”registered at an address in the area where you want to vote”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”a British or Irish citizen”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”a British or Irish citizen”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”an eligible Commonwealth citizen”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”an eligible Commonwealth citizen”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”a qualifying EU citizen – the rules vary according to which country you are from”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”a qualifying EU citizen – “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”the rules vary according to which country you are from”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”the rules vary according to which country you are from”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voting-and-elections/who-can-vote/which-elections-you-can-vote”,”isExternal”:true}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Voters in some areas may have several ballot papers for the different elections taking place.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Voters in some areas may have several ballot papers for the different elections taking place.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”In council elections, voters generally have one vote for each available seat in an election area – known as a ward or division. However, some large wards have several seats. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”In council elections, voters generally have one vote for each available seat in an election area – known as a ward or division. However, some large wards have several seats. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”As in general elections, whoever receives the most votes wins. If, for example, there are three seats available, then the top three candidates win. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”As in general elections, whoever receives the most votes wins. If, for example, there are three seats available, then the top three candidates win. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Mayors are also elected under this system, known as first-past-the-post.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Mayors are also elected under this system, known as first-past-the-post.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”EU citizens cannot vote in the Runcorn and Helsby parliamentary by-election.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”EU citizens cannot vote in “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”the Runcorn and Helsby parliamentary by-election”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”the Runcorn and Helsby parliamentary by-election”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/your-council/voting-and-elections/upcoming-by-election-for-runcorn-and-helsby-constituency”,”isExternal”:true}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The deadlines to register to vote, request a postal vote or apply for a proxy vote have all passed. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The deadlines to register to vote, request a postal vote or apply for a proxy vote have all passed. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”unorderedList”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Find your polling station”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Find your polling station”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Find your polling station”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voting-and-elections/ways-vote/voting-person”,”isExternal”:true}}]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”subheadline”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”What ID do I need to vote?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”What ID do I need to vote?”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}],”level”:2}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”You must show photo ID in order to vote in person. You do not need your polling card. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”You must show photo ID in order to vote in person. You do not need your polling card. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There are more than 20 acceptable forms of ID, including passports, driving licences and – from 1 May – Armed Forces Veteran Cards. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There are “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”more than 20 acceptable forms of ID”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”more than 20 acceptable forms of ID”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voting-and-elections/voter-id/accepted-forms-photo-id”,”isExternal”:true}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”, including passports, driving licences and – from 1 May – “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Armed Forces Veteran Cards”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Armed Forces Veteran Cards”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-backs-veterans-by-approving-veteran-card-as-voter-id-for-first-time”,”isExternal”:true}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”You can use out-of-date ID as long as you are still recognisable.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”You can use out-of-date ID as long as you are still recognisable.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Anyone who is already registered to vote but doesn’t have the correct ID – or who no longer looks like their photo – can use a free document known as a voter authority certificate.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Anyone who is already registered to vote but doesn’t have the correct ID – or who no longer looks like their photo – can “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”use a free document known as a voter authority certificate”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”use a free document known as a voter authority certificate”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate”,”isExternal”:true}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The deadline to apply for a certificate to use in the May elections has passed. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The deadline to apply for a certificate to use in the May elections has passed. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”unorderedList”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”What photo ID will be accepted at the local elections?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”What photo ID will be accepted at the local elections?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”What photo ID will be accepted at the local elections?”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/explainers-64877005″,”isExternal”:false}}]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”advertisement”,”model”:{“adType”:”horizontal”},”incrementedType”:”mid_4″},{“type”:”subheadline”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”What can and can’t I do in the polling station?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”What can and can’t I do in the polling station?”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}],”level”:2}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”You must not take selfies or any other photographs inside a polling station. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”You must not take selfies or any other photographs inside a polling station. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”With the exception of assistance dogs, animals are not usually allowed in polling stations, but can be admitted at the discretion of the local authority.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”With the exception of assistance dogs, animals are not usually allowed in polling stations, but can be admitted at the discretion of the local authority.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”You are welcome to bring your children but they must not mark your vote on the ballot paper.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”You are welcome to bring your children but they must not mark your vote on the ballot paper.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Writing implements are provided but you can bring your own pen or pencil.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Writing implements are provided but you can bring your own pen or pencil.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”You can wear political clothing but you must not discuss any of the candidates inside the polling station. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”You can wear political clothing but you must not discuss any of the candidates inside the polling station. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”unorderedList”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”What are the rules about polling stations?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”What are the rules about polling stations?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”What are the rules about polling stations?”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/explainers-56849080″,”isExternal”:false}}]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”subheadline”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”What do local councils do and why do local elections matter?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”What do local councils do and why do local elections matter?”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}],”level”:2}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Different types of councils are responsible for a variety of local services. These include: “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Different types of councils are responsible for a variety of local services. These include: “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”unorderedList”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”care for the elderly and disabled”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”care for the elderly and disabled”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”fixing potholes on some roads”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”fixing potholes on some roads”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”collecting rubbish and recycling”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”collecting rubbish and recycling”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”housing “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”housing “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”education”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”education”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Many councils are facing a funding crisis, and have cut services. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Many councils are facing a funding crisis, and have cut services. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Voters in the May elections will have seen their council tax increase in April. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Voters in the May elections will have seen their council tax increase in April. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”unorderedList”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Matt Chorley: Local elections might lack glamour – but they matter”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Matt Chorley: Local elections might lack glamour – but they matter”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Matt Chorley: Local elections might lack glamour – but they matter”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx26851xy76o”,”isExternal”:false}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”What is council tax and how much is it going up?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”What is council tax and how much is it going up?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”What is council tax and how much is it going up?”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-55765504″,”isExternal”:false}}]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”advertisement”,”model”:{“adType”:”horizontal”},”incrementedType”:”mid_5″},{“type”:”embed”,”model”:{“locator”:”urn:flourish:embed:visualisation:22558920″,”provider”:”flourish-visualisation”,”usageRights”:{“suitableForSyndication”:true},”source”:”https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/22558920″,”blocks”:[{“type”:”aresFlourish”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”aresOEmbed”,”model”:{“oembed”:{“version”:”1.0″,”provider_name”:”Flourish”,”provider_url”:”https://flourish.studio”,”html”:”u003ciframe src=”https://flo.uri.sh/visualisation/22558920/embed” frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” height=”575″ width=”700″ style=”width:100%;” title=”Interactive or visual content”u003eu003c/iframeu003e”,”width”:700,”height”:575,”type”:”rich”}}}]}}]}},{“type”:”subheadline”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”What do mayors do?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”What do mayors do?”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}],”level”:2}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Six mayors will be elected on 1 May:”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Six mayors will be elected on 1 May:”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”unorderedList”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”two single authority mayors in Doncaster and North Tyneside”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”two single authority mayors in Doncaster and North Tyneside”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”four metro mayors in the West of England, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Greater Lincolnshire, and Hull and East Yorkshire”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”four metro mayors in the West of England, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Greater Lincolnshire, and Hull and East Yorkshire”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A single authority mayor is the political leader of the council. They are responsible for delivering local council services.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A single authority mayor is the political leader of the council. They are responsible for delivering local council services.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Metro mayors are regional leaders who chair combined authorities, which are groups of several local councils. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Metro mayors are regional leaders who chair combined authorities, which are groups of several local councils. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”They set out plans to boost their local economy, and have some powers over housing and transport.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”They set out plans to boost their local economy, and have some powers over housing and transport.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”unorderedList”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Institute for Government: What is a metro mayor?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Institute for Government: What is a metro mayor?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Institute for Government: What is a metro mayor?”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainer/metro-mayors-devolution”,”isExternal”:true}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”How mayors became the fashionable new thing in England”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”How mayors became the fashionable new thing in England”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”How mayors became the fashionable new thing in England”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68851794″,”isExternal”:false}}]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”embed”,”model”:{“locator”:”urn:flourish:embed:visualisation:22558932″,”provider”:”flourish-visualisation”,”usageRights”:{“suitableForSyndication”:true},”source”:”https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/22558932″,”blocks”:[{“type”:”aresFlourish”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”aresOEmbed”,”model”:{“oembed”:{“version”:”1.0″,”provider_name”:”Flourish”,”provider_url”:”https://flourish.studio”,”html”:”u003ciframe src=”https://flo.uri.sh/visualisation/22558932/embed” frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” height=”575″ width=”700″ style=”width:100%;” title=”Interactive or visual content”u003eu003c/iframeu003e”,”width”:700,”height”:575,”type”:”rich”}}}]}}]}},{“type”:”subheadline”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”When will the May election results be known?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”When will the May election results be known?”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}],”level”:2}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Northumberland is the only council expected to declare its results overnight, with most councils not beginning counting until later on Friday morning.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Northumberland is the only council expected to declare its results overnight, with most councils not beginning counting until later on Friday morning.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Four mayoral results are also expected by Friday morning – in North Tyneside, West of England, Greater Lincolnshire and Doncaster. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Four mayoral results are also expected by Friday morning – in North Tyneside, West of England, Greater Lincolnshire and Doncaster. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Results from the other local authorities and the remaining two mayoral contests in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and Hull and East Yorkshire are expected by Friday evening. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Results from the other local authorities and the remaining two mayoral contests in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and Hull and East Yorkshire are expected by Friday evening. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”It is not clear when the result of the Runcorn and Helsby by-election will be announced. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”It is not clear when the result of the Runcorn and Helsby by-election will be announced. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”At the general election in July 2024, the outcome was known fairly early – at around 02:25. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”At the general election in July 2024, the outcome was known fairly early – at around 02:25. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”subheadline”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”How does the BBC report polling day?”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”How does the BBC report polling day?”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}],”level”:2}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Detailed BBC election guidelines are written and published for each election, setting out the approach it has to take on polling day.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Detailed “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”BBC election guidelines are written and published for each election”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”BBC election guidelines are written and published for each election”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/editorialguidelines/guidelines/electionguidelines2025″,”isExternal”:false}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”, setting out the approach it has to take on polling day.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning or local election issues on TV, radio or online on polling day until 22:00, when voting closes.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning or local election issues on TV, radio or online on polling day until 22:00, when voting closes.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”While polls are open, it is a criminal offence to report any exit polls, which aim to predict election results on the basis of surveys of how people say they have voted.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”While polls are open, it is a criminal offence to report any exit polls, which aim to predict election results on the basis of surveys of how people say they have voted.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”References to the local elections on the day are normally restricted to uncontroversial factual accounts, such as the appearance of politicians at polling stations, the weather, or practical information about how to vote.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”References to the local elections on the day are normally restricted to uncontroversial factual accounts, such as the appearance of politicians at polling stations, the weather, or practical information about how to vote.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Once the polls have closed at 22:00, the election guidelines no longer apply.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Once the polls have closed at 22:00, the election guidelines no longer apply.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”However, the BBC must still report the results with the impartiality required both by Ofcom and the BBC’s own Editorial Guidelines.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”However, the BBC must still report the results with the impartiality required both by Ofcom and the BBC’s own Editorial Guidelines.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Banner with the words More on local elections 2025 against a purple backdrop. There is a multi-coloured pyramid on the right hand side.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Banner with the words More on local elections 2025 against a purple backdrop. There is a multi-coloured pyramid on the right hand side.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“width”:1920,”height”:316,”locator”:”7ff0/live/5f463380-1518-11f0-8a1e-3ff815141b98.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”suitableForSyndication”:true}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“suitableForAbridgement”:false,”blocks”:[{“type”:”unorderedList”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”GET IN TOUCH: Tell us the election issues that matter to you”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”GET IN TOUCH: Tell us the election issues that matter to you”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”GET IN TOUCH: Tell us the election issues that matter to you”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz440j1x4xno”,”isExternal”:false}}]}}]}},{“type”:”listItem”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”FULL COVERAGE: Catch up on all our election stories”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”FULL COVERAGE: Catch up on all our election stories”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”FULL COVERAGE: Catch up on all our election stories”,”attributes”:[]}}],”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/czx7343193vt”,”isExternal”:false}}]}}]}}]}}]}}],”topics”:[{“title”:”England”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/england”,”isEvent”:false},{“title”:”Local government”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/topics/cyj7rz85g59t”,”isEvent”:false},{“title”:”England local elections 2025″,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/topics/czx7343193vt”,”isEvent”:true}],”onwardJourney”:[{“type”:”ohio”,”content”:[{“title”:”Is there a local election in my area and where can I vote?”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cd925jk27k0o”,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1745844238192,”firstUpdated”:1742912290134,”topics”:[“England”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”Find out whether there is an election near you on Thursday and where you can vote, using our lookup tool.”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/c617/live/d6488ce0-08bf-11f0-94d4-6f954f5dcfa3.png”,”altText”:”Text reading ‘ELECTION LOOKUP’ on background of BBC election graphics”,”width”:1920,”height”:1080}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:optimo:asset:cd925jk27k0o”,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””},{“title”:”How will new Ofsted school ratings work?”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/education-65013919″,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1745834439000,”firstUpdated”:1679414619000,”topics”:[“Family u0026 Education”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”The system is changing after the death of head Ruth Perry highlighted the pressure of inspections.”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/67CF/production/_133557562_gettyimages-1457744422.jpg”,”altText”:”A teacher wearing black glasses and a grey cardigan smiles as she points towards a student with their hand in the air, surrounded by classmates also with their hands up.”,”width”:976,”height”:549}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:cps:curie:asset:374af1f2-d633-4164-8818-656981350709″,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””},{“title”:”‘I’m running the marathon for my daughter'”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c30q9ren8q5o”,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1745557830403,”firstUpdated”:1745557830403,”topics”:[“Coventry u0026 Warwickshire”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”Fran Condry’s eldest daughter Mia was born with no eyes, cerebral palsy and other complications.”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/ec28/live/64e0b150-208d-11f0-aae8-7d229ee183a0.jpg”,”altText”:”Fran Condry has blonde/grey long hair and is wearing a long-sleeved blue top. She is sitting in a chair next to her eldest daughter Mia who is in a wheelchair. Mia has tied back curly black hair and is wearing a zebra-style printed top. They are holding hands and smiling at the camera. There is a garden beyond the french doors behind them.”,”width”:4024,”height”:2263}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:optimo:asset:c30q9ren8q5o”,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””}],”collectionId”:””,”sectionTitleProps”:{},”paginationData”:{“page”:0,”pageSize”:3,”total”:3},”title”:”England”,”summary”:””,”disableAutoPlay”:false,”innerCollections”:[],”playlistMode”:false},{“type”:”alaska”,”content”:[{“title”:”Your Voice Your Vote: ‘Smaller towns are ignored'”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c89gk925vwqo”,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1745917631270,”firstUpdated”:1745817658748,”topics”:[“Shropshire”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”Ahead of the local elections on 1 May a Shifnal resident asks if smaller towns are being ignored?”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/9eca/live/6041c5a0-210d-11f0-8c58-0f3e2186d95e.jpg”,”altText”:”An aerial view of Shrewsbury, in the bottom of the frame is a river with a footbridge suspended above it. Next to the river is a long stretch of road lined with trees and other greenery. Behind that are several streets of houses and other buildings, mostly made of red brick”,”width”:2000,”height”:1125}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:optimo:asset:c89gk925vwqo”,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””},{“title”:”Councils must listen to parents on SEND – Lib Dems”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c77nydm1r7do”,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1745915455995,”firstUpdated”:1745915455995,”topics”:[“Kent”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”The party’s deputy leader says councils must listen to parents and teachers on SEND provisions.”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/d688/live/93bd2f20-2453-11f0-90b1-416af4aa598e.png”,”altText”:”A woman with short grey hair wearing a pink blazer whilst stood in front of a black statue”,”width”:1061,”height”:596}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:optimo:asset:c77nydm1r7do”,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””},{“title”:”How should Devon’s potholes be tackled?”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cly8vd3npd3o”,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1745903161625,”firstUpdated”:1745903161625,”topics”:[“Devon”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”Potholes are the number one issue on the doorstep ahead of Devon County Council elections.”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/bef4/live/6810d9c0-21d9-11f0-92b9-077bb78fcf51.jpg”,”altText”:”A pothole on Dolvin Road in Tavistock with a passing navy blue car”,”width”:1024,”height”:576}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:optimo:asset:cly8vd3npd3o”,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””},{“title”:”Key questions answered in mayoral election debate”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cp8jrjgpgjgo”,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1745859241563,”firstUpdated”:1745859241563,”topics”:[“Lincolnshire”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”The candidates in the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election have fielded questions from the public.”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/c269/live/c7c168d0-2445-11f0-a94b-5dd27bd31919.jpg”,”altText”:”Three men and three women stand behind glass podiums in a TV studio in front of a green and purple backdrop. Sally Horscroft, on the left, wears a floral dress and dark jacket. Jason Stockwood, next left, wears a dark jacket and open-neck white shirt. Dame Andrea Jenkyns wears a light green dress. Marianne Overton wears a black and white dress and cream jacket. Rob Waltham wears a dark suite and open-neck white shirt. Trevor Young wears a white shirt and striped tie.”,”width”:949,”height”:534}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:optimo:asset:cp8jrjgpgjgo”,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””},{“title”:”Your Voice Your Vote: ‘Are roads deteriorating?'”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c74nvvzdnq8o”,”isLiveNow”:false,”metadata”:{“contentType”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”lastUpdated”:1745826910729,”firstUpdated”:1745817316404,”topics”:[“Hereford u0026 Worcester”]},”tags”:[],”description”:”Residents ask about the conditions of our roads ahead of the local elections on 1 May.”,”image”:{“type”:”indexImage”,”model”:{“blocks”:{“src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/9f61/live/ef32b2f0-21e5-11f0-9caa-ff1d4b434821.jpg”,”altText”:”Melfyn stands in front of a black van next to a warehouse. He is wearing a green hoodie, blue T-shirt and glasses”,”width”:4032,”height”:2268}}},”relatedUrls”:[],”id”:”urn:bbc:optimo:asset:c74nvvzdnq8o”,”state”:”published”,”brandName”:””,”seriesName”:””,”seriesId”:””,”brandId”:””,”versionId”:””}],”collectionId”:””,”sectionTitleProps”:{},”paginationData”:{“page”:0,”pageSize”:5,”total”:5},”title”:”Local government, England local elections 2025″,”summary”:””,”disableAutoPlay”:false,”adBlock”:{“type”:”advertisement”,”model”:{“adType”:”horizontal”},”incrementedType”:”mid_6″},”innerCollections”:[],”playlistMode”:false}],”relatedUrls”:[],”collections”:[],”section”:[{“title”:”England”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/england”}],”pillar”:[{“title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news”}],”collection”:[],”destination”:[]}},”country”:”us”,”isUkHeader”:”no”,”featureFlags”:{“audio-adverts”:false,”audio-all-pages”:true,”authentication”:true,”bookmarking”:true,”client-side-routing”:false,”client-side-uk-redirect”:true,”comments”:false,”election-banner-us”:true,”election-banner-us-client-refresh”:false,”follow-brand-function”:true,”legacy-api”:false,”legacy-article-rendering-logic”:true,”legacy-byline”:false,”live-articles-in-same-tab”:true,”nevada-ad”:true,”optimizely-web”:true,”piano-composer”:true,”playlists”:true,”radio-page-progress-bar”:false,”seo-allow-indexing”:true,”seo-archive”:false,”subscription-poc”:false,”subliminal”:false,”taboola”:false,”toucan-audio”:false,”virginia-ad”:true,”webvitals”:true,”wntv-au”:true,”wntv-au-preroll-ad”:false,”wntv-us”:true,”wntv-us-preroll-ad”:false,”zephr”:false},”authInfo”:{“signInUrl”:”https://session.bbc.com/session”,”signOutUrl”:”https://session.bbc.com/session/signout?switchTld=trueu0026ptrt=https%3A%2F%2Faccount.bbc.com%2Fsignout”,”registerUrl”:”https://session.bbc.com/session?action=register”,”statusUrl”:”https://account.bbc.com/account”,”idSignedInCookieName”:”ckns_id”,”accessTokenRefreshUrl”:”https://session.bbc.com/session?ptrt=https%3A%2F%2Fsession.bbc.com%2Fsession%2Fannounce”,”accessTokenExpiredAt”:0,”idAvailability”:”GREEN”,”accountMaintenanceMode”:”off”},”mainNavigation”:[{“id”:”7d8b56ed-7bec-40b3-9864-20fa2f1794ce”,”title”:”Home”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”home”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/home”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”4bde03c5-ffdc-4487-bb69-b4e71700fb79″,”title”:”News”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”news”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”f5f29eea-0a4c-44ee-90e3-1263ed1076bd”,”title”:”Israel-Gaza War”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”israel-gaza-war”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/topics/c2vdnvdg6xxt”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”28ac4448-9f0b-4466-8069-0bdc71b584b1″,”title”:”War in Ukraine”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”war-in-ukraine”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/war-in-ukraine”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”00ec8320-f402-48c7-9d4c-bc350bf2ca68″,”title”:”US u0026 Canada”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”us-canada”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/us-canada”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”7a9ffa46-c17d-4d26-901c-55044ace2a6f”,”title”:”UK”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”uk”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/uk”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”0536da23-00b4-4ea4-bcc5-95a2503f0d3e”,”title”:”UK Politics”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”uk-politics”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/politics”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”c7cc4a32-b8d2-46c9-883d-68de9847259a”,”title”:”England”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”england”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/england”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”d1c45bb8-63e3-457f-beeb-d306bc799652″,”title”:”N. Ireland”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”n-ireland”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/northern_ireland”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”1666528a-9b96-405c-8d81-e65e8ab69ce4″,”title”:”N. Ireland Politics”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”n-ireland-politics”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/northern_ireland/northern_ireland_politics”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”41d2d732-45ed-4b4c-90fb-4e109801a1c8″,”title”:”Scotland”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”scotland”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/scotland”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”235550ad-96aa-4ed1-b445-e68c4814ff8b”,”title”:”Scotland Politics”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”scotland-politics”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/scotland/scotland_politics”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”210e74c9-01d9-4451-b2f8-fb35bd28e36c”,”title”:”Wales”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”wales”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/wales”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”d267f59e-1f27-424c-bcb5-850346e5bbfb”,”title”:”Wales Politics”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”wales-politics”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/wales/wales_politics”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]}]},{“id”:”b755311e-20c9-4b11-88c6-d7cee29acec5″,”title”:”Africa”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”africa”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/world/africa”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”cc73c422-1cba-44e1-a06e-9ac583ec38b5″,”title”:”Asia”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”asia”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/world/asia”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”a45244ce-c7fa-4a87-b12d-4025148d6958″,”title”:”China”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”china”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/world/asia/china”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”aaf03152-6ec0-4891-9a95-70627491941f”,”title”:”India”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”india”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/world/asia/india”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”f3422fda-4a75-4a1a-99fe-55c144d964d4″,”title”:”Australia”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”australia”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/world/australia”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”007e787c-d2e0-4109-b628-e1c7b72e2372″,”title”:”Europe”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”europe”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/world/europe”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”23cd81ca-47a5-4de4-a49e-a6c1dae60614″,”title”:”Latin America”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”latin-america”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/world/latin_america”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”3fd9afd8-f7d3-4e65-8ac7-bcaff8aadcbc”,”title”:”Middle East”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”middle-east”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/world/middle_east”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”abe3c48e-18c0-4403-89b6-4b396ea87ad6″,”title”:”In Pictures”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”in-pictures”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/in_pictures”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”12c78344-b29d-41e3-8b18-bbf35cdbea54″,”title”:”BBC InDepth”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”bbc-indepth”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/bbcindepth”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”72b7c335-9462-4106-915b-e16174b502e1″,”title”:”BBC Verify”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”bbc-verify”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/bbcverify”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”a12b1f37-8ea5-44cb-aaba-bae95e31b856″,”title”:”Sport”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”sport”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/sport”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”58ae309c-8091-457d-8711-50bfe39af632″,”title”:”Business”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”business”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/business”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”f75f8363-7ce0-444e-8665-387fcbd8699c”,”title”:”Executive Lounge”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”executive-lounge”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/business/executive-lounge”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”fbfe26ad-5b8b-466c-8d6f-6a667a24c4b3″,”title”:”Technology of Business”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”technology-of-business”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/business/technology-of-business”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”5f7efa7e-7a66-4417-a8f4-a556e0e315a5″,”title”:”Future of Business”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”future-of-business”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/business/future-of-business”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”61653fa0-2cdf-4616-b48b-068cd350b30a”,”title”:”Innovation”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”innovation”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/innovation”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”64d869be-d71d-4927-8515-b91a93e5a52b”,”title”:”Technology”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”technology”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/innovation/technology”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”37a6205c-b6e0-4574-9411-5fd513d4df79″,”title”:”Science u0026 Health”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”science-health”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/innovation/science”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”4da21a4f-3456-456a-92f6-410e1acf3c9c”,”title”:”Artificial Intelligence”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”artificial-intelligence”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/innovation/artificial-intelligence”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”a2577375-5684-46f3-8657-8f29aaf7879e”,”title”:”AI v the Mind”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”ai-v-the-mind”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/innovation/ai-v-the-mind”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”3e17c3ef-bac6-45b4-ad0b-c02ae8033596″,”title”:”Culture”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”culture”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”31e81f6d-a35f-43ae-9903-2cd2fedaa9f4″,”title”:”Film u0026 TV”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”film-tv”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/film-tv”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”dfde5810-d0f9-422c-bb8c-3ebdd1520d00″,”title”:”Music”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”music”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/music”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”e3fa6391-b7a4-4e76-9dac-f38fe58f5be6″,”title”:”Art u0026 Design”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”art-design”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/art”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”2f5f313a-3a79-4eb8-a12f-59172c009412″,”title”:”Style”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”style”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/style”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”982102ac-6419-4b9f-b382-49b18c1e9ca9″,”title”:”Books”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”books”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/books”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”2eb4d9ca-1098-45e1-829f-0f45a99cacdc”,”title”:”Entertainment News”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”entertainment-news”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/entertainment-news”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”d3a54601-db20-4f6f-b531-d701374e2046″,”title”:”Arts”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”arts”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/arts”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”2d881346-28bc-43da-8e79-7dde8b556d1e”,”title”:”Arts in Motion”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”arts-in-motion”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/arts/arts-in-motion”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”26bc879d-bf51-477a-83d6-062fbb78ec26″,”title”:”Travel”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”travel”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”8fc08cb9-0296-4504-9a84-7ca1b139087f”,”title”:”Destinations”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”destinations”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/destinations”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”f1c9e919-2dd7-4c8f-baf6-1a3a56cd282e”,”title”:”Africa”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”africa”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/destinations/africa”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”39f568b9-f920-40c4-8767-20f5aa83fb1d”,”title”:”Antarctica”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”antarctica”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/destinations/antarctica”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”16c9d02d-e13e-4c49-a0ea-a04de1658939″,”title”:”Asia”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”asia”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/destinations/asia”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”0cf06dbd-d6a5-4e65-b66e-45b6659af927″,”title”:”Australia and Pacific”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”australia-and-pacific”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/destinations/australia-and-pacific”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”e7b01059-7859-40fb-9643-0042ad212016″,”title”:”Caribbean u0026 Bermuda”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”caribbean-bermuda”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/destinations/caribbean”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”6d7c93b7-f2c1-44a5-aa24-aa281d89b6b2″,”title”:”Central America”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”central-america”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/destinations/central-america”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”cf54e94e-c5ef-40b1-88de-471b3c465eba”,”title”:”Europe”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”europe”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/destinations/europe”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”a9a87e39-1a41-494c-94da-f7b6789b0c31″,”title”:”Middle East”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”middle-east”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/destinations/middle-east”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”f0e3ca70-7b20-47c0-9be3-e3177365ae03″,”title”:”North America”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”north-america”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/destinations/north-america”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”a648ba11-c9de-47d0-b834-f5324fe1e73c”,”title”:”South America”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”south-america”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/destinations/south-america”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”7ae7f674-60ff-4496-8918-230fcddbf23c”,”title”:”World’s Table”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”world’s-table”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/worlds-table”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”ea6067ee-adec-4e26-8e96-bc9211725fb6″,”title”:”Culture u0026 Experiences”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”culture-experiences”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/cultural-experiences”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”3e703b5b-ba22-4336-ae33-a828005fca2a”,”title”:”Adventures”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”adventures”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/adventures”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”90c13b94-81ab-45df-864a-c33262fac9ef”,”title”:”The SpeciaList”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”the-specialist”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/specialist”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”29857b55-2209-46f3-ab79-0ef879c8e157″,”title”:”Earth”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”earth”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/future-planet”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”7d49a603-ecb9-41e9-b25e-949e700464b5″,”title”:”Natural Wonders”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”natural-wonders”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/future-planet/natural-wonders”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”1f60d671-436d-4a24-8a36-e14c1fdd1e54″,”title”:”Weather u0026 Science”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”weather-science”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/future-planet/weather-science”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”cab8ac9b-c068-4210-8028-8bb8c8d0db05″,”title”:”Climate Solutions”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”climate-solutions”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/future-planet/solutions”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”11b19770-e683-4496-ba72-9ff0ad5694d5″,”title”:”Sustainable Business”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”sustainable-business”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/future-planet/sustainable-business”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”5a3db17b-5948-45ed-a6de-52573b0806cd”,”title”:”Green Living”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”green-living”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/future-planet/green-living”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”39976fa2-573f-4941-8f1c-dbe3c68d010d”,”title”:”Audio”,”isSpecial”:true,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”audio”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/audio”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”d043e87e-b6ed-408a-9ef4-1d7e0e41fd9c”,”title”:”Podcasts”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”podcasts”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/audio/categories”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”0d79ad0d-8ed4-4267-9494-a675edc59e8d”,”title”:”Radio”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”radio”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/audio/stations”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”9c4ff533-5bea-4493-84a1-404dc8a7050a”,”title”:”Audio FAQs”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20250207-bbc-podcasts-are-now-available-on-the-bbc-website-and-app”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”9fd9b956-9ca0-4158-bea4-b3608a46bb1b”,”title”:”Video”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”video”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/video”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”e4f0733a-b3cf-4df8-9264-f85c2ad0ef6b”,”title”:”Live”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”live”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/live”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”9839dd61-36d9-426e-8b64-bb98009e0233″,”title”:”Live News”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”live-news”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/live/news”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”f2646029-fbf5-41be-9be4-80f40295ca92″,”title”:”Live Sport”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”live-sport”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/live/sport”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]}],”hamburgerNavigation”:[{“id”:”2bc2cfea-b01f-46dc-9f62-df19d90819f1″,”title”:”Home”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”home”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/home”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”5c92a541-2489-4ed1-bba2-799fbc070b24″,”title”:”News”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”news”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”da01857f-dbd7-4b2a-8015-0d1c82209c72″,”title”:”News”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”news”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”b5f7e252-f883-43a1-b3a3-94fda20258bf”,”title”:”Israel-Gaza War”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”c2vdnvdg6xxt”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/topics/c2vdnvdg6xxt”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”2154b220-cb87-465b-a308-5be14671acde”,”title”:”War in Ukraine”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”war-in-ukraine”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/war-in-ukraine”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”71c01111-503d-4e1e-acd0-0439c3e733b8″,”title”:”US u0026 Canada”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”us-canada”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/us-canada”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”f58e5be1-b58c-415a-b0c3-5ab6591698f5″,”title”:”UK”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”uk”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/uk”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”aafa4008-db60-40b0-87be-47f689ebd8b1″,”title”:”UK”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”uk”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/uk”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”c96a2af0-7904-4fba-9a7c-29c9ef590074″,”title”:”England”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”england”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/england”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”231612a6-ddcd-43c8-b050-678928dab18e”,”title”:”N. Ireland”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”northern_ireland”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/northern_ireland”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”0a7f67d5-f319-45a3-8211-4b37ccbab770″,”title”:”Scotland”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”scotland”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/scotland”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”b284efa7-c62b-4bf9-ba64-907c7b56c623″,”title”:”Wales”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”wales”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/wales”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”6db1d3ee-6997-4d7c-8b70-c3ac6a372148″,”title”:”UK Nations and Regions”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/regions”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”6d5452a4-2f7c-4151-b978-ab14b3ceffc5″,”title”:”Africa”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”africa”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/world/africa”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”904e75aa-5e89-4650-966e-a3677dd823c0″,”title”:”Asia”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”asia”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/world/asia”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”a5d5d6e4-9f2d-4c14-be37-dd4df7a560d9″,”title”:”Australia”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”australia”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/world/australia”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”d9634659-3a56-435d-8385-6dce224d55d9″,”title”:”Europe”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”europe”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/world/europe”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”857cf28a-e43b-4206-a968-b45a7b978f2a”,”title”:”Latin America”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”latin_america”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/world/latin_america”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”ab0c5345-6057-4d53-8e1e-6f61af73c76c”,”title”:”Middle East”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”middle_east”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/world/middle_east”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”c9cd74e8-e058-4ed9-ae76-598ce16edd7e”,”title”:”In Pictures”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”in_pictures”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/in_pictures”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”219f3229-89eb-4acd-b2af-113373e138d8″,”title”:”BBC InDepth”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”bbcindepth”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/bbcindepth”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”4cf27af6-8a9c-41a8-8c11-24956a7f4d19″,”title”:”BBC Verify”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”bbcverify”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/bbcverify”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”b1d0e2ed-d2ff-425a-8e32-a6f0060db384″,”title”:”Sport”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”sport”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/sport”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”4ce466e3-1eb7-47a3-84f8-0420cd087cc4″,”title”:”Business”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”business”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/business”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”0c84a4a0-81ab-4e84-a188-6a649eb1ba7d”,”title”:”Business”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”business”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/business”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”72846bf8-150c-490e-9d1d-a4efed10fd14″,”title”:”Executive Lounge”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”executive-lounge”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/business/executive-lounge”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”9903ae7e-b90a-4056-8b9c-0dcd13e07eba”,”title”:”Technology of Business”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”technology-of-business”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/business/technology-of-business”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”ae086518-8aac-4165-a082-79833cff32bf”,”title”:”Future of Business”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”future-of-business”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/business/future-of-business”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”5677ffab-fea6-438f-942a-c36c58c97afe”,”title”:”Innovation”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”innovation”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/innovation”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”d480a872-8917-4b11-a2e9-bbcbf9f2ed21″,”title”:”Innovation”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”innovation”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/innovation”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”0e43bfe2-db51-40a9-b423-378e11d736d5″,”title”:”Technology”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”technology”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/innovation/technology”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”d120e5c1-b098-469e-91c4-933ff6b8de2b”,”title”:”Science u0026 Health”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”science”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/innovation/science”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”e034605f-ce02-4d01-882f-806322431a1a”,”title”:”AI v the Mind”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”ai-v-the-mind”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/innovation/ai-v-the-mind”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”4469c10b-7134-4868-9f43-298dd31b3be8″,”title”:”Artificial Intelligence”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”artificial-intelligence”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/innovation/artificial-intelligence”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”bf3d8700-3b91-47f9-b8e9-705e5696eb20″,”title”:”Culture”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”culture”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”a44625bd-2b19-47fb-b7c8-c96f7dac0c83″,”title”:”Culture”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”culture”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”8b2d7b26-cad7-4364-bde5-c592014a3921″,”title”:”Film u0026 TV”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”film-tv”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/film-tv”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”8a02ac14-ef3a-4087-99f6-01b6ec8fc24d”,”title”:”Music”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”music”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/music”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”50efd867-8028-4b50-9f5e-eac200f82957″,”title”:”Art u0026 Design”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”art”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/art”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”5a51157b-91ab-46d0-96ba-5359e0666e60″,”title”:”Style”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”style”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/style”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”df5e3f2e-5951-459e-a25b-990121c4e049″,”title”:”Books”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”books”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/books”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”cf663bc2-7214-43a3-8903-657a7160dfd8″,”title”:”Entertainment News”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”entertainment-news”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/entertainment-news”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”656ad4bb-2046-4063-b6b5-80b1ec5f7d4a”,”title”:”Arts”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”arts”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/arts”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”43f6b1d0-fa42-4007-9a05-9d3535922aa6″,”title”:”Arts”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”arts”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/arts”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”3e68d794-07f9-432a-8c9e-30b9ea323dd8″,”title”:”Arts in Motion”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”arts-in-motion”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/arts/arts-in-motion”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”e8558082-ff2d-4b2e-b4a3-85175d445550″,”title”:”Travel”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”travel”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”30aa2815-914d-48dc-a4ac-66608c85ca82″,”title”:”Travel”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”travel”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”8c72fd0d-4d89-4f0a-adf1-cd414bb0b91b”,”title”:”Destinations”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”destinations”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/destinations”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”49589a29-759c-4ffd-903b-8dde88a170c6″,”title”:”World’s Table”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”worlds-table”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/worlds-table”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”daf013e1-ab8c-4092-93b7-89e2148a4824″,”title”:”Culture u0026 Experiences”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”cultural-experiences”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/cultural-experiences”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”b6160ef2-d202-4cb4-9233-ffcb6280e6cc”,”title”:”Adventures”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”adventures”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/adventures”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”0ffd7538-b2b6-4633-909b-b57c9c4bf4a3″,”title”:”The SpeciaList”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”specialist”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel/specialist”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”25a074f8-8ffc-4757-9cab-12ae2f65ef2a”,”title”:”Earth”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”future-planet”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/future-planet”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”23ddcb55-5031-4600-825c-5b9ff3a01335″,”title”:”Earth”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”future-planet”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/future-planet”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”37767345-49bd-49a9-9665-f0cb1d232655″,”title”:”Natural Wonders”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”natural-wonders”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/future-planet/natural-wonders”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”24f709ce-1e79-4578-a994-ef6443910a39″,”title”:”Weather u0026 Science”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”weather-science”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/future-planet/weather-science”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”2375c268-1362-464a-914b-8ef7cc6e05a0″,”title”:”Climate Solutions”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”solutions”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/future-planet/solutions”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”ecb4bf54-3e6a-4427-bea2-e6d66d5057e7″,”title”:”Sustainable Business”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”sustainable-business”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/future-planet/sustainable-business”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”48737522-b167-4c5a-bda6-829ff34ed569″,”title”:”Green Living”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”green-living”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/future-planet/green-living”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”6ae251de-a4dd-4d37-b684-730a400b4bbf”,”title”:”Audio”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”audio”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/audio”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”1c4d5d80-6d36-4c98-b33d-0dd2e0bdfd3d”,”title”:”Audio”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”audio”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/audio”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”b6fa1a0b-ac37-4e82-a242-b29377fdada6″,”title”:”Podcasts”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”categories”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/audio/categories”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”05b7aaf0-9fed-4480-941d-3992f5e9fcf9″,”title”:”Radio”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”stations”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/audio/stations”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”48545410-0f8c-4619-899c-0f52277cd045″,”title”:”Audio FAQs”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20250207-bbc-podcasts-are-now-available-on-the-bbc-website-and-app”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”2b3f98f5-6f6f-498d-9819-132dee52d85f”,”title”:”Video”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”video”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/video”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”3ad5d39b-89cb-49b2-af83-eea99b031a6e”,”title”:”Live”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”live”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/live”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[{“id”:”479ed4e4-d301-4abb-acc6-6ab2643ceb26″,”title”:”Live”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”live”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/live”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”e3e4f32c-a6bc-4659-a4ee-e0d3dd3fe8f4″,”title”:”Live News”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”news”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/live/news”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”fecb67bf-be13-4151-86a5-8731685fc52c”,”title”:”Live Sport”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”sport”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/live/sport”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}]},{“id”:”1de43732-7857-4662-aafe-ebcff4c04fee”,”title”:”Weather”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/weather”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]},{“id”:”2b2287cc-5f22-4cfc-805c-9069c1d26a53″,”title”:”Newsletters”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/newsletters”,”externalTarget”:”_self”,”subMenus”:[]}],”footer”:{“contentLinks”:[{“id”:”da859863-f5aa-477e-ba44-1f77ba7f42e3″,”title”:”Home”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”fab08430-8c55-4616-b48e-69ff6709d932″,”title”:”News”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”news”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/news”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”02cd7627-43ec-4b87-be15-ca5d3334765a”,”title”:”Sport”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”sport”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/sport”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”8a9a006d-3218-454e-841a-4e503f94077f”,”title”:”Business”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”business”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/business”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”b2531c9c-43d8-4caf-ac47-e1baac1fb51d”,”title”:”Innovation”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”innovation”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/innovation”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”d16fc5fc-f43b-466c-8055-6664c426e14a”,”title”:”Culture”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”culture”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”bbf9e784-5abf-4f99-9cdc-e9cc48a96360″,”title”:”Arts”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”arts”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/arts”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”1405af95-f60b-4da7-a605-0f3c94015741″,”title”:”Travel”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”travel”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”2a7d7933-5ee5-4e74-95b4-2059a72ede4d”,”title”:”Earth”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”future-planet”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/future-planet”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”caca1997-0b81-47e2-967a-61740c6ed7a6″,”title”:”Audio”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”audio”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/audio”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”b4fd1226-9cee-4a74-be52-906343413c89″,”title”:”Video”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”video”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/video”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”9ccffc9e-b0e6-49c1-b31c-e098598afad9″,”title”:”Live”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”slug”:”live”,”path”:”https://www.bbc.com/live”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”e313f9e0-6a71-4c3f-96e5-faefb19377a5″,”title”:”Weather”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/weather”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”54301c30-5a8a-47c0-ad50-0e93e1b959a5″,”title”:”BBC Shop”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://shop.bbc.com/”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”19a89ecf-9c41-4a01-a347-164bcd1eb756″,”title”:”BritBox”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.britbox.com/?utm_source=bbc.comu0026utm_medium=referralu0026utm_campaign=footer”,”externalTarget”:”_self”}],”languages”:[{“id”:”2d8d529d-dee2-431e-811f-319d6a0e1733″,”title”:”Oduu Afaan Oromootiin”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/afaanoromoo”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”df8df19e-bd79-4e86-829e-f4964ebdc1e2″,”title”:”Amharic ዜና በአማርኛ”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/amharic”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”2838d1a9-2a63-42c2-adf8-f55e8159b5b0″,”title”:”Arabic عربي”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/arabic”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”8a9fc11a-60de-47ad-b001-c3ca7a019aa2″,”title”:”Azeri AZƏRBAYCAN”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/azeri”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”6df7d6bc-823a-402a-8d62-dc4206ae64ae”,”title”:”Bangla বাংলা”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/bengali”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”1909db67-29c1-4103-b7a4-9468270bd9a7″,”title”:”Burmese မြန်မာ”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/burmese”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”abfbd4fa-8956-4e4f-a2fd-b9db1f6d048a”,”title”:”Chinese 中文网”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/zhongwen/simp”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”d42b2645-ceb2-479b-8c64-1891dccde0dc”,”title”:”French AFRIQUE”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/afrique”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”76984938-d7ea-4508-8193-d846125b1770″,”title”:”Hausa HAUSA”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/hausa”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”cf0d49ad-a058-4b9b-bfb7-e047d0878b1f”,”title”:”Hindi हिन्दी”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/hindi”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”4f06a820-5576-4067-9d1a-d936ca1b54c4″,”title”:”Gaelic NAIDHEACHDAN”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/naidheachdan”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”f2eecb84-fc7a-4f51-a48d-bf25363cfa5a”,”title”:”Gujarati ગુજરાતીમાં સમાચાર”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/gujarati”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”2b71dc62-5f6e-40d9-a3af-1ae06dc6f504″,”title”:”Igbo AKỤKỌ N’IGBO”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/igbo”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”c8e62c16-5082-4dab-9513-998010d51735″,”title”:”Indonesian INDONESIA”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/indonesia”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”364f50d8-4ced-48e7-9106-443eaee49d11″,”title”:”Japanese 日本語”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/japanese”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”3d38cde3-a2a0-4aa1-9037-778237c1b80c”,”title”:”Kinyarwanda GAHUZA”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/gahuza”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”60b64b54-02e2-4c09-abdc-42ab5712fe43″,”title”:”Kirundi KIRUNDI”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/gahuza”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”a04bc4c7-91e0-497d-9e58-5268a9db1572″,”title”:”Korean 한국어”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/korean”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”2b250868-da96-4508-a6b8-235313679498″,”title”:”Kyrgyz Кыргыз”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/kyrgyz”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”9faffc16-3f02-4c59-973e-47ec505848f2″,”title”:”Marathi मराठी”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/marathi”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”3b517d9f-5027-4465-b0c0-f6c8f5a2f3b1″,”title”:”Nepali नेपाली”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/nepali”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”197797d7-5fee-4a7c-a13b-b2727bf9566d”,”title”:”Noticias para hispanoparlantes”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/mundo”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”958352fc-b9ba-44b7-bb22-b62bac8dba52″,”title”:”Pashto پښتو”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/pashto”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”7b789a20-59a7-4a8f-9e29-223ec99b921e”,”title”:”Persian فارسی”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/persian”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”78793a46-d7bc-41fe-8c12-46a2f9522fe0″,”title”:”Pidgin”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/pidgin”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”24ec2095-49ae-43b6-a101-d01d55598516″,”title”:”Portuguese BRASIL”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/portuguese”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”f0b95670-c78f-43b4-902b-7c880868c91a”,”title”:”Punjabi ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/punjabi”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”e022057d-358a-4b83-b5f9-ec755772a1e8″,”title”:”Russian НА РУССКОМ”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/russian”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”b85b26a7-65c1-40b5-ae36-fb9f446197f5″,”title”:”Serbian NA SRPSKOM”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/serbian/lat”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”6dc91e0b-cd4b-4a87-a807-43f13c40b917″,”title”:”Sinhala සිංහල”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/sinhala”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”94afe723-c561-4ab1-8bd0-11759cef20fe”,”title”:”Somali SOMALI”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/somali”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”9ca7efbc-73d6-4e4a-a102-b0f0b1437e82″,”title”:”Swahili HABARI KWA KISWAHILI”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/swahili”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”1f4ae51f-baaf-4fed-ac78-77cf4638af84″,”title”:”Tamil தமிழில் செய்திகள்”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/tamil”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”08d5247c-0c1e-4df4-9f4f-d66ee4e3097f”,”title”:”Telugu తెలుగు వార్తలు”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/telugu”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”ae726de0-c2e0-4fcb-a883-bf91b7b64de8″,”title”:”Thai ข่าวภาษาไทย”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/thai”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”630f3a69-a63d-401e-b1b6-0238ebcc9152″,”title”:”Tigrinya ዜና ብትግርኛ”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/tigrinya”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”c413829e-e385-4c71-b3da-c25c9bea31bd”,”title”:”Turkish TÜRKÇE”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/turkce”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”e204025c-1a70-4169-a490-347c89628274″,”title”:”Ukrainian УКРАЇНСЬКA”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/ukrainian”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”809dd806-b765-41ce-a5c7-1a3203f315eb”,”title”:”Urdu اردو”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/urdu”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”72da24b3-f724-4217-bf3d-65a6879a9da6″,”title”:”Uzbek O’ZBEK”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/uzbek”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”def6f06c-75bf-4b60-88b2-f8fd28c3c769″,”title”:”Vietnamese TIẾNG VIỆT”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/vietnamese”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”0ea107b9-c126-4694-bbea-d8e2f45154c2″,”title”:”Welsh NEWYDDION”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/cymrufyw”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”526eb4a4-dbea-4be0-9a54-e11b28e09a93″,”title”:”Yoruba ÌRÒYÌN NÍ YORÙBÁ”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/yoruba”,”externalTarget”:”_self”}],”legalLinks”:[{“id”:”499f7676-b085-46d7-a9bb-de25a7104840″,”title”:”Terms of Use”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/terms”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”03d9e9a2-37f2-4e7c-a62a-e215d8073e92″,”title”:”About the BBC”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/aboutthebbc”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”652e2021-be82-4df0-9ad9-1bbc2fc2fff8″,”title”:”Privacy Policy”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/usingthebbc/privacy/”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”aa9de190-a49f-4195-bb38-111265967e0a”,”title”:”Cookies”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/usingthebbc/cookies/”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”c4813865-b0e3-437d-b259-bfe9eabd36f8″,”title”:”Accessibility Help”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/accessibility/”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”f20c8a8c-4e2c-4357-a098-5aa462d705f9″,”title”:”Contact the BBC”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”ac81e73f-87e2-43a4-ab8c-8fd0f66ae80e”,”title”:”Advertise with us”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/advertisingcontact”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”18532300-7e46-40ed-89f2-9f27367b8e18″,”title”:”Do not share or sell my info”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:true,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/usingthebbc/cookies/how-can-i-change-my-bbc-cookie-settings/”,”externalTarget”:”_self”},{“id”:”27890069-9e20-46a9-b5f1-e09d7a484088″,”title”:”Contact technical support”,”isSpecial”:false,”inOverlay”:false,”externalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.com/contact-bbc-com-help”,”externalTarget”:”_self”}],”languageButtonText”:”BBC in other languages”,”languageHeadline”:”The BBC is in multiple languages”,”languageSubHeadline”:”Read the BBC In your own language”,”legalTextContent”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Copyright current_year BBC. All rights reserved. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Copyright current_year BBC. All rights reserved. “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” “,”attributes”:[“italic”]}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The”,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” BBC “,”attributes”:[“italic”]}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”is”,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” not responsible for the content of external sites.”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Read about our approach to external linking.”,”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/editorialguidelines/guidance/feeds-and-links”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Read about our approach to external linking.”,”attributes”:[“bold”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:” “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}],”legalText”:”[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Copyright current_year BBC. All rights reserved. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Copyright current_year BBC. All rights reserved. “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” “,”attributes”:[“italic”]}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The”,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” BBC “,”attributes”:[“italic”]}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”is”,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” not responsible for the content of external sites.”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” “,”attributes”:[]}},{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”Read about our approach to external linking.”,”locator”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/editorialguidelines/guidance/feeds-and-links”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Read about our approach to external linking.”,”attributes”:[“bold”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:” “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:” “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]”},”worldNewsTvPath”:”https://www.bbc.com/watch-live-news/”,”worldNewsTvScheduleId”:”bbc_world_news_north_america”,”worldNewsFullScheduleUrl”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/schedules/p00fzl9m”,”flagPoles”:{“ops”:{“Metadata”:{“FlagpoleBucketPrefix”:””,”FlagpoleDate”:”31 Jul 24 08:19 UTC”,”FlagpoleFileID”:”gn-flagpoles/gnlops”,”FlagpoleIdentity”:”gnlops”,”FlagpoleSystem”:”gn-flagpoles”,”Guid”:”8dfe60a2-4322-411c-8a71-04dc7084fec4″,”urn”:”urn:pubpipe:gnflagpoles:gnlops:gn-flagpoles/gnlops”},”Urn”:”urn:pubpipe:gnflagpoles:gnlops:gn-flagpoles/gnlops”,”adverts”:”true”,”analytics”:”true”,”wwhp_feeds”:”true”,”wwhp_obituary”:”false”,”xproxy”:”false”,”zephr”:”false”,”zephrx”:”true”},”ngas”:{“Metadata”:{“FlagpoleBucketPrefix”:””,”FlagpoleDate”:”03 Feb 25 09:02 UTC”,”FlagpoleFileID”:”gn-flagpoles/ngas”,”FlagpoleIdentity”:”ngas”,”FlagpoleSystem”:”gn-flagpoles”,”Guid”:”e229d810-0dcd-45f0-a61b-ff6a4178aff7″,”urn”:”urn:pubpipe:gnflagpoles:ngas:gn-flagpoles/ngas”},”Urn”:”urn:pubpipe:gnflagpoles:ngas:gn-flagpoles/ngas”,”aps”:”true”,”banner”:”true”,”beta”:”true”,”brandmetrics”:”false”,”cmp”:”true”,”comscoremmx”:”true”,”comscoremmxeea”:”true”,”content_rec”:”true”,”covatic”:”true”,”covatic_admeta”:”true”,”doubleverify”:”true”,”fedid”:”true”,”fedid_all”:”true”,”fedid_google”:”true”,”fedid_permutive”:”true”,”fedid_piano”:”true”,”fedid_signed”:”true”,”fpd”:”true”,”gpp”:”true”,”grapeshot”:”false”,”ias_publisher”:”false”,”load_gpt”:”true”,”name”:”ngas”,”native_size”:”true”,”newadunit”:”true”,”newkeys”:”true”,”nielsen”:”true”,”ozone”:”true”,”permutive”:”true”,”permutive_cohort”:”true”,”piano”:”false”,”speedcurve”:”true”,”spo”:”true”,”survey”:”true”,”surveyx”:”true”,”tmt_media_filter”:”true”,”version”:”1.28″}},”isMobileWebview”:false,”os”:{“name”:null,”version”:null},”browser”:{“name”:null,”version”:null},”rolexPlaylistPath”:”https://www.bbc.com/arts/arts-in-motion”,”rolexSponsorClipId”:”p0g364b3″,”rolexSponsorClipIdSummary”:”Advertisement”,”metadata”:{“contributor”:”Jennifer Clarke”,”contributors”:”Jennifer Clarke”,”description”:”Voters in parts of England will elect councillors and mayors on 1 May.”,”firstPublished”:1742486449117,”lastPublished”:1745920973360,”lastUpdated”:1745920977000,”indexImage”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”An image of a woman tying a polling station sign to iron railings, with a multicoloured triangle superimposed on the photo. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”An image of a woman tying a polling station sign to iron railings, with a multicoloured triangle superimposed on the photo. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“width”:1920,”height”:1080,”locator”:”1197/live/8d6bb5e0-0952-11f0-88b7-5556e7b55c5e.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”suitableForSyndication”:true}}],”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1197/live/8d6bb5e0-0952-11f0-88b7-5556e7b55c5e.png”,”isEditorialImage”:true,”height”:1080,”width”:1920,”alt”:”An image of a woman tying a polling station sign to iron railings, with a multicoloured triangle superimposed on the photo. “},”seoHeadline”:”When are the May 2025 local elections and who can vote?”,”promoHeadline”:”When are the 2025 local elections and who can vote?”,”section”:{“name”:”England”,”uri”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/england”},”options”:{“includeComments”:false,”allowAdvertising”:true},”wordCount”:1128},”pageKey”:”@”news”,”articles”,”cvgdwwrdz3xo”,”,”type”:”article”,”subtype”:”news”,”slug”:[“news”,”articles”,”cvgdwwrdz3xo”],”analytics”:{“producer”:null,”language”:”en-gb”,”publicationDate”:”1742486449117″,”pubUpdateDate”:”1745920973360″,”contentId”:”urn:bbc:optimo:asset:cvgdwwrdz3xo”,”section”:null,”name”:”news.articles.cvgdwwrdz3xo.page”}},”serverEnv”:”live”,”__N_SSP”:true},”page”:”/[[…slug]]”,”query”:{“slug”:[“news”,”articles”,”cvgdwwrdz3xo”]},”buildId”:”3UYgL1R4r0r3TdlfBvNJS”,”assetPrefix”:”https://static.files.bbci.co.uk/bbcdotcom/web/20250409-091508-0ef9b7676-web-2.19.1-12″,”isFallback”:false,”isExperimentalCompile”:false,”gssp”:true,”appGip”:true,”scriptLoader”:[]}







