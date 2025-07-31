Getty Images Since the deal was announced criticism of European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has mounted

It was all handshakes and smiles when European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump announced that a EU-US trade agreement had been reached after months of wrangling – beating Trump’s deadline of 1 August to make a deal. Many across Europe breathed a sigh of relief that European negotiators had avoided 30% tariffs threatened by Trump months ago. Other countries are still racing to finalise deals with the US to avoid sweeping levies. But since news of the US-EU deal was announced last weekend, not only has criticism mounted, but it has become clear many details are yet to be ironed out, there are several discrepancies between the two sides and some EU countries will be disproportionately affected.

Only a first step?

Few European leaders rejoiced at the announcement that a 15% tariff would be applied on most EU exports to the US – an improvement on the 30% tariff initially threatened by Trump, but still a substantial hike from the former 4.8% average rate.

Yet, while expressing regret that the EU had not adopted a tougher negotiating stance, many begrudgingly agreed the deal had at least brought a semblance of certainty and predictability to Europe’s businesses after a number of fraught months. “I would have wished for a different outcome,” Germany’s finance minister Lars Klingbeil said. “Still, all in all, it is good that there is an agreement with the US, that there are no further escalations.” As of Thursday, a joint statement had yet to be released, although the Commission has emphasised it will not be a legally binding document but a “set of political commitments”. “From there will flow the additional negotiated exemptions that we’re looking to bake into our agreement with the US,” Commission trade spokesperson Olof Gill said. The Commission’s general outline of the deal stressed it was not legally binding. The White House fact sheet on the agreement presents none of these caveats and says it achieves “historic structural reforms”, but US Commerce chief Howard Lutnick admitted on Wednesday that talks would continue and that EU and US officials were still discussing some aspects of the framework. “This isn’t the end of the story and we won’t leave it at that,” French President Emmanuel Macron said. “It’s the first step in a negotiation process that will continue.” Trade agreements usually take between 18 and 24 months of bilateral negotiations, says Cinzia Alcidi of the Centre for European Policy Studies in Brussels. “To give some certainty to the industry and private sectors now, the 15% blanket tariff will apply – but then there will be efforts to get some goods a different deal,” she says.

Key discrepancies and interpretations

According to the White House, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors will fall under the 15% tariff, with no mention of that number being the upper limit. But the EU says the two sectors will remain on the current 0% rate for now and until new global tariff rates are agreed. Any future tariffs, according to the EU, will be capped at 15%. Tariffs on steel and aluminium, according to the US, will remain at 50%. The EU says Brussels and Washington will work to cut that number and that they will be replaced by a quota system to come beyond 1 August. Some of the most glaring discrepancies can be found in the language used by the two sides to describe the EU’s investment commitments. Where the US statement says the EU “will” purchase $750bn (£568bn) in US oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and nuclear energy products, the EU says only that it “intends” to do so as it weans itself off Russian gas and oil. Not only is it unclear whether the US can even provide such amounts to the EU, says Cinzia Alcidi, but the EU cannot decide purchases on behalf of the private sector. Similarly, the US says the EU will invest $600bn by the end of Trump’s second term – but the EU states simply that “companies have expressed interest” in investing that sum by 2029. As Brussels cannot force private firms to invest in the US, there is technically no guarantee that amount can or will be reached. According to the US, the EU has “agreed to purchase significant amounts” of US military equipment. There is no mention of this in the EU statement. Nearly 80% of the EU’s defence investment already goes to the US, and scaling up further may not be possible; besides, such a commitment would be at odds with von der Leyen’s recent ReArm Europe plan, which calls for investments in Europe’s domestic defence industry. And while negotiations continue, the US will also apply a 15% tariff on wine and spirits, the Commission said on Thursday, adding it would continue to try and achieve a carve-out. On Wednesday, Macron said the agreement had the merit of offering “predictability in the short term” – but also called for Europe to be firmer with the US. “In order to be free you have to be feared. We weren’t feared enough,” he said. Given the amount of detail that still needs hammering out, the next phase of negotiations is set to continue for some time – and after the backlash the Commission received this week, European negotiators may feel under greater pressure to stand their ground.

Getty Images The German automotive industry will face billions in extra costs from the new tariffs

Which countries will be worse off?