Nikos Papanikolaou BBC News, Athens

Watch: Greece wildfires burn homes and fill skies with smoke

Greece is battling five major wildfires across the country, with officials evacuating residents in a hard-hit region just 30km (18.6 miles) north of Athens. The smell of burning wood carried as far as central Athens, as Greece requested European Union assistance to fight the spreading blaze. The ongoing emergency comes amid a severe heatwave. Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 44C on Sunday, with the extreme heat expected to persist through most of the weekend. “We have injured firefighters, human lives were put at risk, properties have been burned, and forest areas have been destroyed,” Greece’s Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Giannis Kefalogiannis said.

High winds and scorching temperatures have fanned the flames. Greece has formally requested assistance from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for six additional firefighting aircrafts. In Attica, the region where Athens is, a fire that started in Afidnes on Saturday spread rapidly through Drosopigi, Kryoneri and Agios Stefanos, forcing residents to flee. While the fire service says the main front has been contained, scattered hotspots continue to burn. More than 200 firefighters, supported by helicopters and water-bombing aircraft, are still operating in the area. On the island of Evia, officials said a second blaze near Pissona had got “out of control”, moving quickly towards Afrati. Several villages, including Pournos and Mistros, have been left without electricity after flames destroyed pylons and power lines. Six firefighters have so far been taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation as 115 personnel continue to battle the flames. “The destruction is incalculable,” said Dirfyon-Messapion mayor Giorgos Psathas.

YANNIS KOLESIDIS/EPA/Shutterstock Volunteers battle to put out a fire burning houses in the residential area of Kryoneri, in the suburbs of Athens, Greece