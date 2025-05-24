Cannes faced a citywide power cut on Saturday, disrupting the prestigious film festival and closing restaurants, and businesses.

French police are investigating suspected arson as the cause of the outage, after a a substation in the village of Tanneron, which supplies Cannes, was attacked by arsonists in the early hours.

Despite the disruption, the Cannes Film Festival was able to use private generators to resume the festival – before power was restored at 15:00 (14:00 BST).

