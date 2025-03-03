Volodymyr Zelensky did “not prepare” for public negotiations in front of the media during his recent trip to the White House and confrontation with President Trump, he told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg.

President Zelensky, who had been visiting the UK to round off a frenetic week of diplomatic meetings, chose to speak to journalists shortly before he returned home.

After the bruising meeting at White House, he spoke only in Ukrainian to make sure he was not misunderstood.

Here he talks about the minerals deal, his recent US trip, and his thoughts on a possible truce.