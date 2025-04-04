If UK negotiators can not agree a deal to reduce the 10% tariff by 1 May, the business secretary told MPs the government could impose retaliatory tariffs on US imports.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds says he is consulting UK firms about the likely impact of the 10% tariffs being imposed on nearly all UK exports to the US and which products should be on the list.

This is a toughening of the government’s stance as ministers seek to finalise a trade deal with the US.

The UK government is drawing up a list of US products it could hit with retaliatory tariffs after President Donald Trump announced a wave of new import taxes.

Trump told the BBC he believed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer “was very happy on how we treated” the UK on tariffs.

He told reporters he was open to negotiations on the tariffs if countries offered “something that is so phenomenal”.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump claimed “every country has called us” since his announcement on Wednesday.

“That is the beauty of what we do, we put ourselves in the driver’s seat.”

Earlier on Thursday, the UK government published a sample list of US goods that could face future tariffs.

Being on the 417-page list does not necessarily mean a product will face tariffs, the government said.

The list covers 27% of imports from the US – chosen because they would have a “more limited impact” on the UK economy, the Department for Business and Trade said.

The products range from pure bred horses and children’s clothes to crude oil, firearms and bourbon whiskey.

Reynolds says talks are ongoing with the US government to secure an economic deal aimed at avoiding or reducing tariffs.

But he warned that the UK “reserves the right to take any action we deem necessary if a deal is not secured”.

In the event of reaching a deal with the US, the consultation with businesses would be paused, he added.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he said the fact the US had put lower tariffs on the UK compared to other countries “vindicated the pragmatic approach the government has taken”.

However, he said he was “disappointed” by the increase.

Conservative shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith argued “the government got no special favours” – noting the UK was facing the same tariffs as the Congo and the Christmas Islands.

The EU was being hit by 20% tariffs and the UK’s lower rate of 10% was actually a vindication of those who “were pilloried and abused” for backing Brexit, Griffith argued.

Jeremy Hunt has urged the prime minister to “resist the siren song” of retaliatory tariffs and instead make Britain a low-tax nation to prevent the knock-on effects of global instability.

Writing in the Telegraph, the former chancellor encouraged Britain to model itself as the “Singapore-on-Thames”, reviving a frequently used phrase from the Brexit debate.

“Those who deride the idea of ‘Singapore-on-Thames’ fail to understand that the heart of their success has not been a harder-edged social policy but the building up of internationally competitive businesses through willingness to trade,” wrote the Conservative MP for Godalming and Ash.