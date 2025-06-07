Getty Images The boy was on holiday with his mother when the accident happened last summer

A 12-year-old boy fell to his death at Ireland’s Cliffs of Moher after slipping in a puddle close to the edge, an inquest has heard. Zhihan Zhao and his mother, both Chinese nationals, were with her friends at the beauty spot on the County Clare coast on 23 July last year when he walked ahead of the group. The coroner embraced Zhihan’s distraught mother after recording a verdict of accidental death. The accident was the second fatal fall at the Cliffs of Moher within a three-month period last year.

Warning: this story contains details some may find distressing. Zhihan and his mother, Xianhong Huang, had arrived in Ireland 12 days before his fatal fall. In her deposition, Ms Huang said that Zhihan was walking ahead of her on the Cliffs of Moher trail when she lost sight of him. “My son walked very fast and was ahead of us by 50 metres,” she said. “As there was only one path, I thought we would meet him along the way. “When I didn’t, I walked to the visitor centre and I checked the visitor centre.” Unable to find him at the visitor centre, she returned to the path to search for him and when there was no sign of him, she reported him missing. Ms Huang said she had last seen Zhihan at 13:00 that day and the court heard she had provided gardaí (Irish police) with a photo of him she had taken earlier on the trail. Speaking through an interpreter at the inquest in Kilrush, County Clare, Ms Huang, wiping away tears, asked: “What exactly caused Zhihan to fall from the cliffs?” Clare County Coroner Isobel O’Dea told the grieving mother that the evidence of an eyewitness would help answer that question.

Getty Images The Cliffs of Moher are 214m (702 ft) at their highest point

A French tourist who witnessed him fall told Clare Coroner’s Court she had seen him slip and try to pull himself up by grasping at grass, before he disappeared over the edge. French tourist Marion Tourgon told the inquest she had witnessed the fall at about 13:45 that day. Ms Tourgon explained she had been at the edge of the cliffs with her husband and two children, taking a selfie at the time. She describing seeing a young Asian boy, who was alone, come into view. “I saw him slipping in the puddle that appears in the photo that my husband sent to the police,” the witness said. “His right foot slipped into the puddle, with him trying to stop himself from falling with his left foot but his left foot ended up in the air.” Ms Tourgon added: “It was very quick – he found himself in an awkward position with his left foot in a void over the cliff and his right knee on the edge of the cliff.” She continued: “His right knee eventually fell into the void over the cliff and he was trying to grasp the grass with his hands to pull himself up. “He didn’t shout and there was no noise.” The Tourgon family then phoned the emergency services. An air, land and sea search operation began involving the Irish Coast Guard, gardaí and Irish civil defence volunteers who used boats, drones, divers and a helicopter.

Five day search for missing boy

Getty Images An air, land and sea search was launched after witnesses saw the boy fall

A police witness, Garda Colm Collins, told the inquest he had received a call at 14:00 that day after a male was seen falling off the edge of the Cliffs of Moher. He said that the Irish Coast Guard had spotted a body floating in the water at the base of the cliffs. The court heard a lifeboat had been launched but had not been able to access the site where the body was spotted because of the sea conditions. It was another five days before Zhihan’s body was eventually recovered from the sea. The boy was found by a fisherman, Matthew O’Halloran, from Corofin, County Clare. He spotted a body face down with arms extended in the water between Doolin and the Aran Islands shortly after 10:00 on 28 July.