Mr Jones, who was then a full-time official for the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) union, told jurors his comments were not intended to be “taken literally by anyone”. He denies encouraging violent behaviour.

The Dartford councillor told police his remarks, captured on video as he addressed “tens of thousands” of people, were “ill-advised”.

Ricky Jones, 58, is on trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court after calling demonstrators “disgusting Nazi fascists” during an anti-racism rally in Walthamstow on 7 August last year.

A Labour councillor who called for far-right protesters’ throats to be cut acted “completely out of character” and was in the wrong, a court has heard.

Mr Jones’ friend Kevin Courtney, a retired teacher, told jurors on Thursday that he was “surprised” by his comments.

He said: “I had not heard him say those words or anything in any way similar to that…

“I think they [the comments] are wrong. I was surprised that Ricky said them – I think it is completely out of character.”

The court heard Mr Courtney, a former joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), had previously attended rallies with the councillor.

Asked by defence barrister Hossein Zahir KC, whether Mr Jones had ever encouraged any form of violence, Mr Courtney said: “No, it was a complete shock when I saw that video…

“The mood was peaceful – Ricky’s words just didn’t gel with that at all.”

Mr Jones told jurors on Tuesday that his comments were not directed towards those at the rally.

He said he was referring “specifically” to an incident where a ‘National Front Rights for Whites’ sticker had been found on a train with a hidden razor blade behind it.

The councillor told jurors on Wednesday that he felt “very emotional and very upset” after receiving pictures of the stickers the day before the rally.

He said that the crowd in Walthamstow “clearly knew” his comments were made in relation to “what happened on the train”.