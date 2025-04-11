Watch: ‘The helicopter just fell’ – Hudson River crash leaves six dead

Six people, including three children, were killed after a helicopter carrying a family of tourists crashed into the Hudson River in New York, authorities have said. The family of five was from Spain and the sixth person was the pilot, New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters on Thursday. All were onboard the helicopter at the time of the crash, which is under investigation. “Our hearts go out to the families,” Adams said. Authorities have yet to release the identities, but they were widely named as Agustín Escobar and his wife Mercè Camprubí Montal, who were both executives at Siemens, and their children aged 4, 5 and 11.

Earlier, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the identities of the victims will not be released until the families are notified. Video footage of the incident shows the helicopter falling out of the sky upside down and then splashing into the Hudson River. Officials said the helicopter lost control soon after turning at the George Washington Bridge to move along the New Jersey shoreline. The helicopter was operated by New York Helicopters and took off from the Downtown Skyport on the lower side of Manhattan at 14:59 local time (19:59 BST). The first calls of the crash came around 15:17 EDT (20:17 GMT) and rescue boats were launched immediately, New York Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker said. “Swimmers were in the water shortly after the call,” he said.

Reuters Rescue boats were launched as the first calls of the crash came roughly 18 minutes after it took off from lower Manhattan

Once on the scene, rescuers searched the water for victims or survivors and initiated “immediate life-saving measures” but the efforts were unsuccessful. Four victims were pronounced dead on scene, while two others were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, officials said. The part of the river where the helicopter crashed is near Manhattan’s west side, an area known for its trendy shops and dining. It’s also near the main campus of New York University. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the investigation into the crash of the Bell 206, a two-bladed helicopter, will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board. In a social media post, President Trump said the crash was terrible and more details would soon be released into what happened. “God bless the families and friends of the victims,” the president wrote on Truth Social. The Bell 206 is commonly used by sightseeing companies, television new stations and police departments.