Nationalisation was ruled out as an option for Tata’s Port Talbot site as the company struggled financially

“We were asking for nationalisation to be considered until we were blue in the face,” Fletcher, who also represents south-west Wales, told BBC Radio Wales Drive.

He added Plaid was told a Labour government in both Cardiff and Westminster would save Welsh steel but claimed that, following the general election, “Labour got in and the deal they put on the table was not that different to the deal the Conservatives put on the table”.

In 2016, the then-Conservative UK government ruled out nationalisation, and the £500m deal agreed between Tata and the new Labour government last year matched that offered by the outgoing administration.

Plaid’s Swansea spokesman, Dr Gwyn Williams, added nationalisation would provide the opportunity to introduce the use of clean hydrogen-based production of virgin steel in Wales.

“Tata Steel are using green hydrogen at their works in the Netherlands, but have refused to do so in Wales.

“Plaid Cymru believe that Wales needs access to world-class, green technology to develop the economy we need for future generations.”

But, on Thursday, Tata announced a major step had been taken in its move towards greener methods, with a “cutting-edge pickle line” at Port Talbot.

The company said it had signed contracts with Clecim and ABB Limited to supply this pickle line, which is a specialist processing area in metal manufacturing, and a “key component” in steel production.