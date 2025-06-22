The prime minister has spoken to President Trump in the aftermath of America’s attacks on Iran.

But, in the end, the call beforehand demanding a yes or no answer didn’t come.

That is not to say it might not in the days and weeks to come.

The British government is making it known that while it was told in advance what Washington was about to do, it didn’t take part and wasn’t asked to.

And so there wasn’t a call from President Trump asking the prime minister whether the UK would be involved, for instance via authorising US warplanes to use the UK military base at on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

Having repeatedly pressed publicly for “de-escalation” as Sir Keir Starmer puts it, and questions seemingly being raised privately within government about the legality of getting involved, saying yes to a request for help from the White House might have been difficult.

But saying no would have been difficult too, after months of assiduous effort put into developing a good relationship with President Trump.

Washington acting alone and choosing to send its planes direct from America meant that massive, binary decision from Sir Keir wasn’t needed.

But, depending if, how and when Iran chooses to retaliate, some of these trade-offs could soon return.