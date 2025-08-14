CCTV captured the moment a car was hit by a Ukrainian drone in the Russian city of Belgorod, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in his official Telegram channel.

The governor said three people have been injured in the Thursday strike.

Video showed the moment the passengers left the vehicle before it caught fire.

Governor Gladkov said “the situation is extremely difficult” and informed residents that as a result of recent attacks on Belgorod, a Russian region on the border with Ukraine, all public spaces and events in town would be cancelled until the end of the week.