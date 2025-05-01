Residents have been taking their waste to mobile collection points during the strike

Talks aimed at resolving the long-running bin strike in Birmingham are to take place from Thursday with conciliation service Acas.

Bin workers walked out in an all-out strike on 11 March in the city after several weeks of on-and-off action.

The dispute over bin workers’ pay centres on the removal of Waste Recyling and Collection Officer roles, which the union Unite has said will see affected workers lose up to £8,000 a year.

However, the city council has said a “fair and reasonable offer” has been made and “not a single worker needs to lose a penny”.