The BBC’s Phil Mackie reports from Lagos near Praia da Luz, Portugal where Portuguese and German police are continuing in their search for Madeleine McCann.

As Mackie reports “the clock is ticking” for investigators who only have until Friday to search across a 21 sq km (8.1 sq miles) site between where the toddler went missing and where the German investigators’ prime suspect, Christian Brückner, had been staying at the time.

The 48-year-old suspect has been serving a sentence in Germany for the rape of a 72-year-old American tourist in Portugal in 2005, however could be released as early as September.

Madeleine was three years old when she went missing in 2007, while on holiday with her family in the Algarve.

Video by Zahra Fatima.