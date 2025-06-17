Reuters It is one of the largest bombardments of the capital since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion

At least 14 people have been killed overnight and dozens more wounded in Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, officials say. It was one of the largest bombardments of the capital since the beginning of the full-scale invasion more than three years ago. Ukraine’s interior minister, Ihor Klymenko, said a total of 440 drones and 32 missiles had been launched at the country. Meanwhile, Russian air defence units intercepted and destroyed 147 Ukrainian drones overnight, Moscow’s defence ministry said.

The strikes on Kyiv lasted more than nine hours – sending residents fleeing to underground shelters from before midnight until after sunrise. Officials said a ballistic missile hit a nine-storey apartment building in one district, with a total of 27 districts of the city coming under fire. “Waking up in utter nightmare: people trapped under rubble and full buildings collapsed,” Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko wrote on X. Klymenko said rescue teams were still working to free people. Loud explosions rocked the city, along with the rattle of the machine guns used by mobile Ukrainian air defence units to shoot down drones. More sirens later in the morning disrupted rescue operations in the city, hampering emergency workers searching the rubble for survivors. Russia has intensified its air attacks against Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, with a tactic of sending large waves of drones and decoys designed to overwhelm Ukrainian air defences. Kyiv has launched attacks of its own, as direct talks between the warring sides failed to secure a ceasefire or significant breakthrough.

Reuters Kyiv was hit by a barrage of strikes overnight into Tuesday