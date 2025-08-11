A French nuclear plant temporarily shut down on Monday due to a “massive and unpredictable presence of jellyfish” in its filters, its operator said.

The swarm clogged up the cooling system and caused four units at the Gravelines nuclear power plant to automatically switch off, energy group EDF said.

The site in northern France was shut after the incident, with its remaining two units already down for maintenance.

EDF said there had been “no impact on the safety of the facilities, the safety of personnel, or the environment”.