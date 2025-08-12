Vance and his family are visiting the area in south-west England for their summer break away from Washington DC.

The BBC has been told Vance’s team invited Jenrick and Philp to a private meeting with the vice-president in the Cotswolds on Tuesday.

US Vice-President JD Vance has met Conservative shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick and shadow home secretary Chris Philp at the house where he is staying during his holiday in the UK.

Vance arrived in the UK last week and met David Lammy for talks about Gaza and other international affairs at the foreign secretary’s official residence, Chevening House, in Kent on Friday.

The vice-president is not due to meet Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who was speaking to business owners in the Isle of Wight on Tuesday.

A Conservative spokesman said aides for Badenoch and Vance had been discussing a meeting but “just couldn’t make it work with schedules”.

Badenoch met Vance last year when she was in Washington DC and had dinner with the vice-president.

Philp and Jenrick, who was defeated by Badenoch in the Tory leadership contest last year, met Vance for the first time in the Cotswolds.

Jenrick and Vance have taken similar positions on a range of policy issues, from immigration to free speech.

The vice-president has also met Thomas Skinner, a pillow salesman who appeared on series 15 of The Apprentice.

In a post on X, Skinner posted a picture of himself with Vance with the message: “Here is a pic of me and vice-president Vance towards the end of the night after a few beers.

“I’m overdressed in my suit but when the VP invites you to a BBQ, you don’t risk turning up in shorts and flip-flops.

“Cracking night in the beautiful English countryside with JD, his friends and family.”

Conservative MP Danny Kruger also attended the event.

Last month, when asked by LBC if he would be meeting the vice-president, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage replied: “We’ll have to see.”