Gary O’Donoghue Chief North America Correspondent

Getty Images

Donald Trump has said there is no need to recall MPs to Parliament so he can make a speech during his upcoming UK state visit, saying “let them have a good time” instead. In an exclusive phone call with the BBC, the US president suggested MPs should not be brought back especially, saying: “I don’t want that to… that would be making the speech pretty negatively.” Trump is due to begin his three-day visit on 17 September, just a day after the House of Commons breaks up for the annual party conference season. While the House of Lords will still be sitting, a joint address to both Houses – as per tradition – can only happen when both are in session.

Asked what he hopes to achieve during his visit, Trump said: “I think I want to have a good time and respect King Charles because he’s a great gentleman.” He also described the UK as a “great place” and cited the hotels he owns there. The final decision on addresses to Parliament lies with the Speakers of the Commons and Lords, though in practice they are arranged by the government. Speeches during state visits are not automatic; only around one in four since 1952 have included a formal address to Parliament. Trump’s comments follow criticism from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who said was “shoddy” that Trump will not have the chance to address Parliament. He accused the Labour government of “cowardly” timing and claimed its “real priority” was to favour relations with Europe. Downing Street denied scheduling the visit to avoid scrutiny, insisting that questions about timing should be directed to Buckingham Palace, which formally invites guests for state visits. Nonetheless, these visits are typically coordinated with the government.

