Simon Francis from the End Fuel Poverty Coalition said: “With bills still hundreds of pounds higher than in 2020, millions will continue to face unaffordable energy and cold, damp homes this winter”.

While debt charities and energy groups have welcomed the move, some say the scheme still leaves out some of those most at risk, including those on non-means tested benefits.

Anyone on means-tested benefits will automatically see the money knocked off their bills no matter what size of property they live in.

Double the number of households in Britain will get £150 off their energy bills this winter as the government changes the rules on who qualifies for the Warm Home Discount.

It’s energy companies who pay for and distribute the £150 discount to people’s bills across England, Scotland and Wales. But it’s the government which sets the criteria for who should receive it.

Those rules were tightened under the previous administration, limiting the payment to those on the guaranteed element of pension credit, or those on means-tested-benefits living in a home with a high energy score.

Now the qualification about property size, type and home energy score is being scrapped. As a result this winter 2.7 million more homes will get this extra energy bill help, including almost a million households with children.

This extension comes hot-off-the-heels of the government U-turn to re-instate the Winter Fuel Payment to the majority of pensioners.

The bill for expanding the Warm Home Discount will be paid by energy companies and could be passed on through the Standing Charge, so it’s possible all customers will see a slight increase in bills in the Autumn to cover this announcement.

However, the government say any rise will be cancelled out by savings made by cutting energy company’s expenditure and doing more to sort problem debt.

Household bills controlled by the energy price cap have been reduced over the summer months, and Standing Charges fell in all areas because the rules on what expenditure companies can pass on was restricted.

However, current market expectations are for another rise in gas and electricity bills from the start of October because of higher oil and gas prices.

Representing energy suppliers, Energy UK’s chief executive Dhara Vyas welcomed today’s announcement and said she hoped to see more help for those most in need “by accelerating progress on a new improved targeted support scheme.”

Earlier this month, Chancellor Rachael Reeves used the Spending Review to confirm £13.2bn will be spent on the government’s Warm Homes Plan, which aims to make homes more energy-efficient and cheaper for people to heat.