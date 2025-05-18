



Pope Leo XIV has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following his inauguration Mass. Posting on Telegram after the meeting, Zelensky thanked the new Catholic leader for his “support for Ukraine” and “clear voice in defence of a just and lasting peace”. Addressing thousands in St Peter’s Square, the Pope used his inaugural mass to highlight concerns about the war in Ukraine, also warning against marginalisation of the poor and autocracy. Zelensky, US Vice President JD Vance and the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio were among dignitaries in attendance.

The pontiff was pictured shaking hands with the Ukrainian leader, who also thanked the Vatican for “its readiness to become a platform for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.” Last week, Pope Leo offered the Vatican as a venue for possible peace talks after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned down Zelensky’s offer to meet face-to-face in Turkey for negotiations. The Pope used his Mass to criticise “hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth’s resources and marginalises the poorest”. He also said he would seek to govern “without ever yielding to the temptation to be an autocrat”. Thousands of pilgrims stood in reverence as the pope received the symbols of office, blessed the people and issued a strong call for unity.

Before the Mass, there were cheers from the crowd when the pontiff appeared in his popemobile as it drove around St Peter’s Square and down Via della Conciliazione to the river Tiber and back. There was a strong sense of excitement in the square. Michelle, from Germany, told the BBC she “came on purpose to see the Pope”. “I arrived yesterday in the morning and I’m leaving in a few hours, so I don’t have much time. It’s very crazy because there’s so many people. I wanted to see the Pope.” Many of the tens of thousands attending were Catholics, but tourists also came to be part of the historic occasion. Joe from Missouri in the United States said: “We’re on vacation, but it’s great timing. We’re here to see the Pope’s inaugural mass. It’s very special. I’m glad we came early.” He said he was “extra proud” to see the first Pope from the United States. “That was a surprise. He’s gonna be a wonderful Pope. I am not Catholic, but I grew up Catholic, but this is just inspiring no matter what denomination of Christian you are.” Also in the crowds was Pia, from Chile, a professor of philosophy at a the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome. She told the BBC she felt there was “a new hope in the church”. Pia said that among the Pope’s first words when he was elected was “Let the peace be with you”, the words of Jesus. And then he said “don’t be afraid”. “He knows what the world and the church needs. A church that is preaching hope, preaching peace. I think many people are waiting for that,” she said. The Pope’s official inauguration followed the Mass, with a pallium garment – a white woolen band – placed on the pope’s shoulders, and fixed in place with three pins to represent the nails on the cross. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines then placed on the pope’s finger the Ring of the Fisherman, a symbol of the papacy which bears an image of St Peter. Pope Leo then took the book of the gospels to bless the people.





