Danny Fullbrook BBC News, Bedfordshire

Luton Rising The expansion plans include a new terminal building for the Bedfordshire-based airport

London Luton Airport hopes to almost double annual passenger numbers to 32 million by 2043 after the government approved expansion plans, including a new terminal. It came despite the Planning Inspectorate recommending Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander rejected them over environmental concerns. Luton Rising, the airport’s owner, said the decision could bring “significant economic, employment and social benefits for our town”. However, environmental campaigners said “with climate change worsening, the last thing any of us need is 70,000 more aircraft a year”.

Luton was the UK’s fifth busiest airport last year, with 16.9 million people travelling on 132,000 flights. The expansion plans involve building a new terminal, new taxiways and increasing capacity in the existing terminal, from its current 18 million passengers a year.

‘Vital infrastructure’

A spokesman for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “pleased” with the decision. He said: “Improving our national infrastructure is critical to achieving growth and delivering jobs across the country, and this decision will help us deliver growth as part of our plan for change. “This step underlines the government’s commitment to unlocking vital infrastructure and backing growth.”

The expansion decision had been delayed three times, most recently so newly appointed Alexander could have more time to consider the application. Paul Kehoe, independent chair of Luton Rising, which is owned by Luton Borough Council, said up to 11,000 new jobs would be created. He said this was along with “additional annual economic activity of up to £1.5bn”. The announcement came less than a week after Vauxhall’s van-making factory in Luton was closed by parent company Stellantis, putting up to 1,100 jobs at risk. Meanwhile the airport expansion became the latest to be backed by the government, which has made growth a priority. Alexander said she was “minded to approve” a second runway at Gatwick Airport in February, while Chancellor Rachel Reeves has backed a third runway at Heathrow. Andrew Lambourne, of campaign group LADACAN, said the government ignored the concerns of local people. He said many felt the application was “out-of-keeping” with the area, adding: “People living under the flight path are already at risk of health damage from being awoken by night flights, so adding 70% more is inhumane.” Countryside charity CPRE added the expansion made “a mockery” of the government’s “commitment to reaching net zero by 2030”.

Luton Rising The Planning Inspectorate recommended the government rejected the expansion over environmental concerns

One of the concerns expressed by the examining authority, on behalf of the Planning Inspectorate, was disruption to the “relative tranquility” of the Chilterns. It was understood the expansion plan would mean a plane flying over the area up to once every 15 minutes, compared with once every half an hour currently. Mr Kehoe, from Luton Rising, said the airport had introduced limits on noise and greenhouse gas emissions. Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air, said she hoped the company, which is the airport’s largest operator, could continue to grow. “We are absolutely confident, looking at the trends of the last few years, that there will be enough demand for us to put more capacity in Luton airport,” she said. But operators will be competing for the new space. Earlier this week, Jet2 began to offer routes for the first time. Ms Geoffroy insisted “competition is good”, adding: “We are delighted the airport can offer more capacity, but we will be competing for sure.”

Thomas Nugent/Geograph Breachwood Green will see more passengers parking in its streets, according to the parish council