The intelligence agency that made the classification found AfD’s “prevailing understanding of people based on ethnicity and descent” goes against Germany’s “free democratic order”.

In an unusual move, the foreign office directly replied to Rubio on X, writing: “We have learnt from our history that right-wing extremism needs to be stopped.”

US Vice-President JD Vance accused “bureaucrats” of rebuilding the Berlin Wall, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed the designation as “tyranny in disguise”.

Germany’s Foreign Office has defended a decision to classify the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party as right-wing extremist, after sharp criticism from the White House.

The AfD came second in federal elections in February, winning a record 152 seats in the 630-seat parliament with 20.8% of the vote.

The agency, Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz (BfV), had already classed the AfD as right-wing extremist in three eastern states where its popularity is highest. Now, that designation has been extended to the entire party.

The AfD “aims to exclude certain population groups from equal participation in society”, it said in a statement. The agency said specifically that the party did not consider citizens “from predominantly Muslim countries” as equal members of the German people.

Joint party leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla said the decision was “clearly politically motivated” and a “severe blow to German democracy”.

Beatrix von Storch, the party’s deputy parliamentary leader, told the BBC’s Newshour programme that the designation was “the way an authoritarian state, a dictatorship, would treat their parties”.

The new classification gives authorities greater powers to monitor the AfD using tactics like phone interception and undercover agents.

“That’s not democracy – it’s tyranny in disguise,” wrote Marco Rubio on X.

But the German Foreign Office hit back.

“This is democracy,” it wrote, directly replying to the politician’s X account.

The post said the decision had been made after a “thorough and independent investigation” and could be appealed.

“We have learnt from our history that right-wing extremism needs to be stopped,” the statement concluded – a reference to Hitler’s Nazi party and the Holocaust.

JD Vance, who met Weidel in Munich nine days before the election and used a speech to the Munich Security Conference to show support for the AfD, said that “bureaucrats” were trying to destroy the party.

“The West tore down the Berlin Wall together. And it has been rebuilt – not by the Soviets or the Russians, but by the German establishment,” he wrote on X.

The Berlin Wall, built in 1961, separated East and West Berlin for nearly 30 years during the Cold War.

The new designation has reignited calls to ban the AfD ahead of a vote next week in the parliament, or Bundestag, to confirm conservative leader Friedrich Merz as chancellor. He will be leading a coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).

Lars Klingbeil, the SPD leader who is expected to become vice-chancellor and finance minister, said that while no hasty decision would be made, the government would consider banning the AfD.

“They want a different country, they want to destroy our democracy. And we must take that very seriously,” he told Bild newspaper.