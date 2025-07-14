



The UK is to start processing Syrian asylum claims again, more than seven months after decisions were paused following the fall of the Assad regime. Asylum minister Dame Angela Eagle said the Home Office had “worked to lift the pause as soon as there was sufficient information to make accurate and well-evidenced determinations”. The government has published updated guidance for officials to make decisions on Syrian claims. Dame Angela said claims could now be processed, and returns to Syria conducted in line with this.

The UK paused decisions on Syrian claims for asylum and permanent settlement in December, after President Bashar al-Assad was overthrown by a rebel offensive led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), following years of civil war. In a written statement, Dame Angela said the pause “was a necessary step while there was no stable, objective information available to make robust assessments of risk on return to Syria”. However, the move left more than 7,000 Syrians waiting for a decision on an asylum claim in limbo. The majority of these are living in government-funded accommodation, such as hotels. The pause also applied to Syrians who had already been granted refugee status and were initially given the right to stay in the UK for five years before being able to apply for permanent settlement. Campaigners say being left with this temporary status makes it harder for people to secure a job or housing. Welcoming the move, Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council charity, said: “We know the pause in decision making had left Syrian people trapped in further limbo, unable to work, move on with their lives and fearing for their future. “However, the situation in Syria continues to be unstable, and we urge the government to ensure that every asylum application is assessed on a case-by-case basis, ensuring the safety and protection of Syrians who would face extreme risk if they are returned.”

Figures affiliated with HTS – which is designated a terrorist group by the UK – now run the country, with HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa named as Syria’s interim president earlier this year. Under the United Nations Refugee Convention, an individual must have a “well-founded fear of persecution” to be granted asylum and refugee status. The Home Office’s updated guidance on Syria states that a “breakdown in law and order or uncertain security situations do not in themselves give rise to a well-founded fear of persecution”. “There are not substantial grounds for believing there is a real risk of serious harm in Syria because of a serious and individual threat to a civilian’s life or person by reason of indiscriminate violence in a situation of international or internal armed conflict,” it adds. “All cases must be considered on their individual facts, with the onus on the person to demonstrate they face persecution or serious harm.” Ministers have previously suggested that the majority of Syrians who arrived in the UK before the fall of Assad were fleeing the regime, and some may now wish to return. On the issue of returns, the guidance notes that following the change in government, opponents of the former Assad regime are “unlikely to be at risk upon return to Syria solely on that basis”. On the situation for religious minorities, it states that Kurds, Christians, Druze and Shia Muslims are “are unlikely to face a real risk of persecution or serious harm from the state” and “the onus is on the person to demonstrate otherwise”. However, it adds that Kurds in areas under de facto control of the Syrian National Army – a coalition of Turkish-backed rebel groups – “are likely to face a real risk of persecution or serious harm” based on their ethnicity or perceived political opinion. It also says that although the new government has sought to assure members of the Alawite minority they will not be subject to violent reprisals, Alawites “are likely to face a real risk of persecution or serious harm from the state due to their religion and/or an imputed political opinion”. Many of the former Assad regime’s political and military elite belonged to the Alawite sect. The guidance notes that in March members of the Alawite minority were subject to a series of attacks which killed an estimated 800 people, with HTS-affiliated groups reported to have been involved. Earlier this month, Foreign Secretary David Lammy met interim president al-Sharaa, as he became the first UK minister to visit Syria since the uprising that led to the country’s civil war began 14 years ago. The UK has also been gradually lifting sanctions on Syria.





