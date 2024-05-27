The Daily Telegraph adds that young members of the Royal Family would not be exempt from national service, should the plan go ahead. Exemptions from the scheme will be “very limited”, the paper says, and royal children – such as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – would be “expected to take part”. Teenagers would be required to participate “regardless of whether they are at university, have a job, or are on a gap year”, it continues.

Despite the criticism, the prime minister will “double down” on these plans on Monday, according to the Financial Times. The paper quotes Rishi Sunak as saying he wants to make sure young people “can get the most” out of the scheme, and is looking at ways of doing so. But the FT says a defence minister in his government “rejected” the plan just last week.

Mr Sunak is “[fighting] back” after the plan was “ridiculed”, according to the front page of the Daily Mail. The paper says that Mr Sunak has “assured voters that it would open doors for teenagers”, after “a heated debate” about the scheme over the weekend.

Also defending the plan is Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, who is quoted in Monday’s Daily Express as saying it will “toughen up” Britain’s youth, as well as boosting the country’s “resilience”. He adds that the recruitment of thousands of young people for a year-long stint in the armed forces is what the military “sorely needs”.

Elsewhere, the i reports on Labour’s plans should it win the election on 4 July. The paper says Labour would “rely on private finance” to fund its plan “to rebuild Britain”. A “10-year strategy” – which would include major road, railway and housing projects – would be set out by leader Sir Keir Starmer “within a year” of becoming prime minister, the paper adds.

The party would also carry out a “100-day review of all the threats facing Britain” – including artificial intelligence, Russia and Iran – should it come to power, The Times reports. Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper told the paper “clear, sharp leadership and direction” was needed as the country risks “being outpaced by its adversaries”. Featured prominently on the front page is a picture of Mark Long, who was named as the RAF pilot who died when his Spitfire came down in Lincolnshire on Saturday.

And the Daily Star leads on what it calls “soggy bottom Monday”, as it says the country can expect to see “12 hours of rain” on the bank holiday. Meanwhile, two Manchester football celebrations are pictured at the top of the front page – with the paper reporting “inside” Manchester United’s celebrations after they won the FA Cup on Saturday, as well as Manchester City being “out on the crown” on Sunday to celebrate their Premier League title win.

The Daily Mail reports that the number of sick days due to mental health taken by prison and probation staff last year reached a record high.

The paper carries analysis by the Labour Party which suggests that, in the year to March 2024, more than 282,000 working days were lost to illness in the Prison and Probation Service – the equivalent of 774 years.

Children who feel lonely could be prescribed activities such as fishing and needlework, according to the Telegraph.

It explains that a four-year pilot project, for nine to 13-year-olds, will test how effective the approach is for improving children’s mental wellbeing and their school attendance.

The i reports that a pumping station in the Lake District has been continuously discharging sewage into the River Eea for six weeks.

A whistleblower claims water bosses have ignored pollution problems at the Cark-in-Cartmel site in Cumbria for two decades. The water firm United Utilities says it will spend £1.5m increasing capacity at the pumping station to reduce sewage spills.

The Daily Express reports that the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing is struggling to sign up female contestants this year, following allegations against the professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

The paper says he is taking legal action after some of his former dance partners complained about his behaviour in training sessions.

Mr Pernice denies any wrongdoing. The BBC hasn’t commented on the allegations, but a show insider is quoted as saying that it has made bookings harder than ever.

And more young women are experiencing what the Financial Times calls ”dating app fatigue’‘, and deleting the platforms from their phones.

The paper says apps such as Tinder and Bumble are exploring new features and marketing, to appeal to women in their early 20s. A survey by Bumble found that 70% of women using the app had experienced ”burnout”.