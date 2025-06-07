Getty Images Andrew Tate is known for his predilection for sports cars

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been caught speeding at 196km/h (121mph) in a 50km/h zone in Romania, officials have said. The British-American national was recorded driving at nearly four times the speed limit in a village about 184km from the Romanian capital, Bucharest. The 38-year-old received a fine of £310 ($420), in line with local traffic legislation, and has his driving licence suspended for 120 days due to the severity of the offence, police said. The self-proclaimed misogynist and his brother, Tristan, are currently facing charges including rape and human trafficking in Romania, as well as separate allegations in the UK and US. They deny any wrongdoing.

The brothers are allowed to travel in Romania, where they live, subject to court-ordered conditions while their cases are pending. Andrew Tate was caught speeding on Saturday in the central village of Bujoreni, police said. They added in a statement that excessive speed remained one of the leading causes of road deaths in Romania.

The elder Tate has often flaunted his collection of sports cars, including Bugattis and Lamborghinis, frequently posting photos of himself alongside them on social media. The former kickboxer has gained millions of followers online, where he has often mixed political messages with showcasing a flashy lifestyle. He has been caught speeding on numerous occasions in Romania. In April 2021, Tate was stopped in a town near Bucharest for allegedly driving a Porsche at 138km/h, according to local reports. A year prior, he had received a speeding fine in Germany. Several of his luxury cars were seized by Romanian authorities in 2023, as part of legal proceedings against him.

Getty Images Andrew Tate has had several of his sports cars impounded by Romanian authorities