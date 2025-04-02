TV gardener and horticulturalist Alan Titchmarsh has warned that Britons don’t pay enough for their food – but suggested people receive tax cuts for growing their own.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after watching PMQs, Mr Titchmarsh said food accounted for around 30% of household spending in 1950s, compared to between 8% and 12% today.

“I worry that we don’t pay enough for our food and it’s a terrible thing to say that when there are people using food banks, which is dreadful, we should not be in that situation,” he said.

“I worry for the future of farming and growing in this country over the next 50 or so years. Are we going to just cover fields in solar panels? I think it’s very difficult.”