Three people have been killed and several others seriously injured after an overflowing sewage shaft caused a passenger train to derail in south-west Germany, local authorities say.

Prosecutors said the train crashed between Riedlingen and Munderkingen near Stuttgart on Sunday following heavy rain in the area.

They said water was believed to have caused the overflow, triggering a landslide on the banks running next to the tracks, which caused the incident.

The train driver, another rail employee and one passenger died, while 41 people were wounded. On Sunday, German Chancellor Freidrich Merz said he “mourn[ed] the victims” and offered his “deepest sympathy” to their families.