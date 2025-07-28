Three people have been killed and several others seriously injured after an overflowing sewage shaft caused a passenger train to derail in south-west Germany, local authorities say.
Prosecutors said the train crashed between Riedlingen and Munderkingen near Stuttgart on Sunday following heavy rain in the area.
They said water was believed to have caused the overflow, triggering a landslide on the banks running next to the tracks, which caused the incident.
The train driver, another rail employee and one passenger died, while 41 people were wounded. On Sunday, German Chancellor Freidrich Merz said he “mourn[ed] the victims” and offered his “deepest sympathy” to their families.
In a post on X, he said he was in close contact with the interior and transport ministers, and had requested that they provide the emergency services with all the support they need.
In a statement shared on Sunday, Ulm police said the train was on a 90 km (55 mile) route between Sigmaringen and Ulm when it derailed.
They said the investigation into the cause of the accident was ongoing, and the site of the incident would remain closed.
Rail traffic will remain suspended and clean-up work will begin on Monday, they added.
Around 100 people were on board the train when at least two carriages derailed in a forested area around 18:10 local time (17:10 BST), German news agency dpa reported on Sunday.
Images of the crash show carriages turned on their sides and heavy emergency service presence as firefighters and emergency teams worked to gain access to trapped passengers. Fallen trees can also be seen at the scene.
In a statement, operator Deutsche Bahn said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims and everyone who now has to process this experience.”