Malaysian police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old university student in Cyberjaya, the country’s flagship tech hub. The killing has sparked outrage and renewed scrutiny of campus security.

Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara was found dead in her dormitory on Tuesday, with authorities later revealing that the accommodation complex lacked basic security measures such as closed-circuit television cameras.

In a statement on Friday, Sepang district police said they had arrested a man and two women, aged between 19 and 20, believed to be involved in the killing. They were caught in the neighbouring state of Negeri Sembilan and the southern state of Johor.

“The arrests were made within 48 hours of the report being received,” district police chief Norhizam Bahaman said. All suspects are being investigated for murder, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

Police earlier said the victim’s laptop, mobile phone, ATM card and cash were missing, The male suspect had allegedly used her card to withdraw money five or six times shortly after her death.

Details from a Justice for Maniisha poster. Instagram/@asiasamachar

Maniishapriet, a psychotherapy undergraduate at the University of Cyberjaya, had been alone in the dormitory since June 21, when her five roommates left for the holidays.