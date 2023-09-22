Cyberpunk 2077 2.0: How to Level Up Shinobi Skill Progression

Shinobi is a bizarre Skill Progression path that basically asks you to play like a ninja (minus the obvious stealth tactics). Using weapons like Katanas, Machetes, Chainswords, or the Mantis Blades will always level up your Shinobi path. However, you can also gain Shinobi points by using Assault Rifles and SMGs. Performing acrobatic maneuvers (like running, dashing, sliding, and climbing) will also grant you Shinobi points, though perhaps slightly slower than other methods will.

Realistically, many players will probably end up trying to level Shinobi and Headhunter together given some of their natural synergies. Scoring headshots with an Assault Rifle will level up Shinobi and Headhunter, and going with a stealth melee build will require a little from each category.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0: Every Shinobi Skill Bonus

Rank 5: Increases Movement Speed by 5%

Rank 10: -5% Stamina Cost From Dodging and Dashing

Rank 15: +1 Perk Point

Rank 20: Better accuracy after dodging or dashing

Rank 25: Increased Accuracy For a Short Time After Dodging and Dashing

Rank 30: Decreased stamina cost for dodging and dashing

Rank 35: +1 Perk Point

Rank 40: Increased Mitigation Chance The Faster You Move

Rank 45: +25 Damage With Fast Attacks

Rank 50: Air Dashing and Sliding Automatically Reload 20% of Your Equipped Weapon

Rank 55: When Attacking From Midair or While Time Is Slowed, Low Stamina Does Not Affect Ranged Accuracy or Melee Attack Speed

Rank 60: When Sandevistan is Active: +40 Crit Chance and No Stamina Cost For Any Type of Movement

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0: How to Level Up Solo Skill Progression

Another initially odd Skill Progression path, Solo is basically best thought of as the “heavy” Skill. You’ll level it up by using close-range weapons like Shotguns, LMGs, Clubs, Fists, Gorilla Arms, and other blunt melee objects. As you can see, though, blades like Katanas do not affect your Solo progression.

Because of that, this isn’t quite the universal close-range progression path you may initially think it is. However, that is the general idea behind this Skill, and it certainly will help anyone who favors less subtle methods of play and progression.